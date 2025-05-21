Step aside, Dolly Chaiwala! Rajasthan’s Badam Milkman becomes the new internet sensation

The Internet is the platform for virality and some of its past viral moments are proof. It might make sense or sometimes it may not, but the virality views, likes, and comments speak for all. Similarly, in the bustling lanes of India’s vibrant street food culture, some new stars emerge frequently. While Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur captivated the internet with his charisma and quirky tea-serving style, a new competition is stirring up the beverage scene. But this time, someone with a chilled glass of badam milk. Hailing from Rajasthan, this humble vendor has become an overnight sensation on social media, earning praise not only for his flavorful drink but also for his unique style of serving it.
Dolly Chaiwala replaces Rajasthan’s Badam Milkman as the new internet sensation
In a video clip posted by an Instagram handle named ‘happy home maker midhu’ earlier this month, the viral man can be seen serving badam milk to guests in a unique way. The video has garnered more than 2.66 lakh likes on social media. In the comments section, several users lauded the person for his “unique"; skills and dedication towards his job. “Great style and control, bro"; one person wrote. Another user added, “When Physics and traditions meet together".
The video showcased him dressed in a traditional Rajasthani outfit, complete with a turban and kurta. The vendor showcases the Rajasthani fusion of culture and craft. He serves badam milk which is a beloved Indian beverage made from almonds, saffron, and cardamom, in an eye-catching performance that leaves customers both refreshed and entertained. With swift hand movements, rhythmic pouring, and a warm smile, he turns a simple drink into a show, drawing crowds and cameras alike.
As soon as the video hit the gram, social media users were quick to compare him with Dolly Chaiwala. He previously became famous with his unique style of serving chai. One Instagram user suggested that people were “making wrong choices" to make people famous on social media. The person added that while many are aware of Dolly Chaiwala, people should rather talk about such people who are “absolute gems". Also recalling Bill Gates’ video with Dolly Chaiwala, another person stated that the Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist “went to the wrong address".