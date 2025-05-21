Step aside, Dolly Chaiwala! Rajasthan’s Badam Milkman becomes the new internet sensation

The Internet is the platform for virality and some of its past viral moments are proof. It might make sense or sometimes it may not, but the virality views, likes, and comments speak for all. Similarly, in the bustling lanes of India’s vibrant street food culture, some new stars emerge frequently. While Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur captivated the internet with his charisma and quirky tea-serving style, a new competition is stirring up the beverage scene. But this time, someone with a chilled glass of badam milk. Hailing from Rajasthan, this humble vendor has become an overnight sensation on social media, earning praise not only for his flavorful drink but also for his unique style of serving it.

