6 pertinent questions to ask before confirming your wedding venue

Hunting a venue for your wedding? There are several logistical issues that may arise when you do. From decorations to food, from accommodations to insurance and more, need to be discussed well before booking the space to avoid any confusion later on. Here are some questions to ask during your wedding venue hunt before you finally settle down on one.
Here's a complete section-wise checklist of what to ask your wedding venue provider before booking the final venue for your D-Day.
Date and other events
If your wedding falls on a very popular date, then recheck if that venue is being only booked by you or there are other marriages occurring within that same venue. In case there are, request them for a brief to understand slightly about other events falling on the same day. This is required so that you can make markers if necessary to guide your guests towards your wedding venue to avoid any confusion. It will also help you understand if there might be any high music or other programs which you would probably like to avoid. Thus, understanding if your wedding venue has multiple sub-venues inside it and are being hired by other people helps you make a clear decision.
Venue Area and costing
Sometimes, venues are so big that even in a single wedding; there might be multiple venues for different functions. Check out if your wedding venue provider can provide the same or not. If not, then it will be intimate wedding. But if there are sub-venues within your venue, then you can spread out the functions in terms of space and plan the decorations better. Check if there are indoor and outdoor venues for the same wedding location. Also, understand if these sub-venues come under the same costing package or if there are separate costs and rules and regulations for each sub-venue.
Decoration Dilemma
With wedding comes the question of decoration. Double check if decoration is included in the booking package and if they would be customised as per your wedding theme / colours/ liking. If decoration is not a part of the package, then check if you can get your own decorators or if the venue has a tie-up with any vendor who might provide a reasonable budget for the same. Ask around how early can the venue be given for set-up? If there are house-keeping agents who might be able to help on call? By when should the venue be cleaned after the ceremony? What kind of dos and don’ts are there regarding decorations and usage of décor materials? It becomes easy to then look for decorators, fix on the décor and adhere to the regulations of the venue to make that department smooth.
Catering Services
Food is another important aspect of the wedding. Check if catering services is included in the wedding venue package. And if so, then ask for a food sampling, which will help you decide on the menu. If food is not a part of the package, again check if there is a preferred service or if you can get your own catering service. Ask if a room would be provided to them and a functional kitchen is available for them to cook on spot. Also, double check regarding the permit of alcohol during the event.
Guest Accommodation
How many guests can be accommodated? Are there separate living quarters for outstation guests? Are pets allowed? By when the venue must be cleared? These are some of the pertinent questions that you need to decide upon and settle on before confirmation. This would also help you draw a guest list and give them the necessary information.
Parking
A wedding needs several things to be done and cars for guests and the immediate bride and groom family is a mandate. Check the availability of parking space. Is the space attached to your venue or there is a distance between parking and the venue itself. How many cars can be accommodated? How long is the parking available for you and your guests? Are there any restrictions on the kind of vehicles that might come; which is especially true in case of outside décor and food services where they often get mini-trucks to transport their items.
