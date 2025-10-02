Don't know what to gift a rich friend? These tips can help

Buying gifts for others is hard enough. And if the friend or colleague has more expensive tastes than you, it's even harder! You cant just give them a designer handbag or something you think they'll like because chances are they have already got it for themselves! However, rich friends aren't impossible to shop for.
Here are a few gift tips for your rich friends that would make them remember you always and won't leave you broke.
Here’s what you can think of gifting a friend.
Thoughts matter
In this scenario what matters most is what you think rather than the price tag that you put. Personalised gifts with their names or favourite things, rare editions of clothes, accessories of books, or even a collage and photo-frame makes your gift gain a lot of worth.
Experience life
Sometimes, more than the tangible, the intangible works its way to ones heart. Going on a nearby trip, even on a budget, sitting on the sands and watching the sunset might just be more priceless to a friend than you could have ever imagined. You can also try and get a signed merchandise of their favourite actor or musician or even better make them meet face to face. What better than this?
Handmake gifts
In this age when limited editions also come in multiples, making something from scratch with your own hands is quite irreplaceable. A poem, a song, or a handmade scrapbook which has all the loving memories, is a gift that transcends any price tag.
Hobbies matter!
Check out what their hobbies are or any new interest they have recently grown fond of. Plan a gift aligned to that. It can be special gear for games or rare vintage items for adding to their collections.
In their name
Sometimes, the biggest joys of life come from giving happiness to others. You may plant your friend’s favourite tree along with them and name it after them. Watching it grow over the years and tracking its everyday cycle gives unspeakable pleasure. Or you can adopt a coral reef or maybe a turtle as well. Sometimes you can donate to a charity or programs for the underprivileged that they support in their name, extending your support and broadening the cause.
