Don't know what to gift a rich friend? These tips can help

Here’s what you can think of gifting a friend.

Thoughts matter

In this scenario what matters most is what you think rather than the price tag that you put. Personalised gifts with their names or favourite things, rare editions of clothes, accessories of books, or even a collage and photo-frame makes your gift gain a lot of worth.

Experience life

Sometimes, more than the tangible, the intangible works its way to ones heart. Going on a nearby trip, even on a budget, sitting on the sands and watching the sunset might just be more priceless to a friend than you could have ever imagined. You can also try and get a signed merchandise of their favourite actor or musician or even better make them meet face to face. What better than this?

Handmake gifts

In this age when limited editions also come in multiples, making something from scratch with your own hands is quite irreplaceable. A poem, a song, or a handmade scrapbook which has all the loving memories, is a gift that transcends any price tag.