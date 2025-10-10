Diwali 2025: Level up your Diwali office party with these simple steps

If you are organising a Diwali office party, then there is no time to waste. Start your planning for today for a shining Diwali party.

Reuse and recycle

The first thing you need to keep in mind is whether Diwali parties have been organised before or is this the first time. If there have been previous instances of organisation, then check with the Human Resource department or the peons who would be able to brief you on what had happened back then and if there are any decorations stashed in the store room. Go through those. Check what is usable and can be recycled. This helps you sort out three things – your budget for decorations, any team-work competitions or games you want to play and it helps you form an image of the decorations you want.

Budget your party

This is the most important part of hosting a Diwali office party, Check out where the expenses are, create a detailed budget sheet. Think of any alternatives that can be used to reduce budget and finally get it approved from the management. If the company would not be sponsoring the budget, then check how much your colleagues are comfortable in collaborating. This would definitely lower your budget significantly, but with proper planning, a good Diwali office party can be held at a low budget too.

Set a theme

After the budget is taken care of, circulate a detailed emailed about the party and any lead up events to it. Mention the date, time place, dress code, and events on the day. Moreover, if you plan to keep smaller contests and competitions among your team mates like rangoli making, diya painting, etc, mention their details and participation procedures as well.