Diwali 2025: Level up your Diwali office party with these simple steps

Have you been given the responsibility to curate a fun Diwali office party this year? Fear not, as it is actually a very enjoyable activity which lets out the creative side of each team member, makes them involved in the work and builds team strength and bonding. Here’s what you can do to streamline the process. Also, remember it is not a two or three days of preparation, it might take about a week of planning which ultimately culminates into the Diwali office party.
If you are organising a Diwali office party, then there is no time to waste. Start your planning for today for a shining Diwali party.
Reuse and recycle
The first thing you need to keep in mind is whether Diwali parties have been organised before or is this the first time. If there have been previous instances of organisation, then check with the Human Resource department or the peons who would be able to brief you on what had happened back then and if there are any decorations stashed in the store room. Go through those. Check what is usable and can be recycled. This helps you sort out three things – your budget for decorations, any team-work competitions or games you want to play and it helps you form an image of the decorations you want.
Budget your party
This is the most important part of hosting a Diwali office party, Check out where the expenses are, create a detailed budget sheet. Think of any alternatives that can be used to reduce budget and finally get it approved from the management. If the company would not be sponsoring the budget, then check how much your colleagues are comfortable in collaborating. This would definitely lower your budget significantly, but with proper planning, a good Diwali office party can be held at a low budget too.
Set a theme
After the budget is taken care of, circulate a detailed emailed about the party and any lead up events to it. Mention the date, time place, dress code, and events on the day. Moreover, if you plan to keep smaller contests and competitions among your team mates like rangoli making, diya painting, etc, mention their details and participation procedures as well.
Plan a few lead-up competitions
Before the party actually begins, to set the mood right for it, you can organise some diya painting competitions, or painting competitions etc. This would make the team feel more involved and invested rather than seeming like they are guests to attend a Diwali party. Make sure to keep some judges for these competitions, preferably from other departments or higher management. Do not reveal the winners but save it for the party day itself. Keep aside some gifts for the winners as it will double their encouragement.
Food Matters!
Plan the food list at least two to three days ago. You can check if you want to make it fun by organising a potluck where each member can bring some food depending on maybe the colour of the apparel they are wearing, or starting with the first letter of their name, or even their favourite colours. This also significantly reduces the budget, makes the team invested as some might actually cook / make the food with their own hands. While circulating the introductory mail for the Diwlai office party, you can request members to flag off their allergies, if any. This would help in curating the food menu. The other option would definitely be ordering a good meal or looking up a caterer service for a larger headcount.
Decoration is key
No Diwali office party is complete without decorations. Get everyone involved to get the decorations right. Use items stored from previous years, ones made by the team during the competitions, get the artistic ones to go a rangoli or flower decorations, hang fairy lights and get into the mood of the festival.
CSR activities
As a department you can opt for CSR activities like planting a sapling or donating to a charity.
Arrange for entertainment
Keep aside some on-spot games like antakshari, karaoke, quiz, tambola, do as you like, dumb sharaaz etc. also, announce the winners of the lead-up competitions. Arrange for live music or a local DJ for some music. Create a photo-booth for all those selfies and groupfies that one can post on social media. Give away awards in categories like best dressed, which Diwali pataka are you, etc.
After party
After the party is over, definitely circulate an email thanking everyone for their contribution and participation. Moreover, leave a feedback option open so that the department can better the arrangements next time.