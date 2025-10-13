St Mary’s Hospital, where Kate Middleton gave birth, unveils London’s first postpartum statue

A dramatic new bronze statue, Mother Vérité, is eliciting an essential debate about the nature of postpartum life after its recent unveiling at St Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing—the very steps where Kate Middleton and other royal mums have introduced their newborns to the world.

Raw postpartum statue challenges royal image at Lindo Wing

The seven-foot-tall statue is an uncompromising juxtaposition to the notoriously smooth royal birth notices. Commissioned by parenting company Frida and designed by British sculptor Rayvenn Shaleigha D’Clark, the piece shows a new mum holding her baby as she wears disposable postpartum pants, a still-distended stomach and other bodily realities such as stretch marks and a Linea Negra.

Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn said the monument aims to “honour a woman’s physical transformation” and make the “invisible work” of motherhood visible. The statue’s location is no accident; it directly challenges the unattainable perfection often associated with the Lindo Wing, where new mothers have appeared in heels and full makeup mere hours after birth.