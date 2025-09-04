Bengaluru couple reveals Rs 5.9 lakh monthly budget, sparks internet debate

The biggest expense was travel, as they booked flights and hotels for upcoming trips. “We booked flights and hotels for the next two international and two domestic trips, which cost us a total of Rs 3.5 lakh,” they explained. Other expenses included ₹42,000 on rent, ₹40,000 on fitness (“Both of us have personal trainers, and I went to Pilates classes this month, which cost us Rs 40,000”), and ₹20,000 on groceries curated for their fitness goals. Daily essentials like house help, utilities, and OTT subscriptions added up to ₹10,000, while dining out and food delivery came to ₹13,000. They also set aside ₹1 lakh towards SIPs (systematic investment plans), and ₹15,000 went into cabs, insurance, grooming, gifts, and miscellaneous expenses.

While the transparency fascinated many, the couple also reflected on their financial journey together. “I will be brutally honest, we had a rocky start managing money. One of us was taught never to interfere in someone else’s finances, while the other was extremely pragmatic and organised,” they wrote. They added, “You’re not just living with your partner, you’re building a life together… if we can work our way around money-talk, any couple can.”