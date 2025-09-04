Bengaluru couple reveals Rs 5.9 lakh monthly budget, sparks internet debate

A Bengaluru based duo couple influencer, popularly known as Travel Couple (Prakriti and Ashish Arora), recently got the internet spiraling on some interesting facts. The couple went viral after sharing there travel monthly expenditure of ₹5.9 lakh for August. This couple often shares travel content which are broke down to where every rupee went. And now the numbers have sparked both amazement and criticism online.
The biggest expense was travel, as they booked flights and hotels for upcoming trips. “We booked flights and hotels for the next two international and two domestic trips, which cost us a total of Rs 3.5 lakh,” they explained. Other expenses included ₹42,000 on rent, ₹40,000 on fitness (“Both of us have personal trainers, and I went to Pilates classes this month, which cost us Rs 40,000”), and ₹20,000 on groceries curated for their fitness goals. Daily essentials like house help, utilities, and OTT subscriptions added up to ₹10,000, while dining out and food delivery came to ₹13,000. They also set aside ₹1 lakh towards SIPs (systematic investment plans), and ₹15,000 went into cabs, insurance, grooming, gifts, and miscellaneous expenses.
While the transparency fascinated many, the couple also reflected on their financial journey together. “I will be brutally honest, we had a rocky start managing money. One of us was taught never to interfere in someone else’s finances, while the other was extremely pragmatic and organised,” they wrote. They added, “You’re not just living with your partner, you’re building a life together… if we can work our way around money-talk, any couple can.”
But it was the Internet’s reaction that pushed the post into virality. One user remarked, “Their 1-month expense = our 1-year income.” Another wondered, “What do you guys do for a living?” A third quipped, “Looks like Bangalore is more expensive than London.”
