Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Dos and don’ts of fasting

India is soon to experience a rare astronomical phenomenon known as the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse. This will take place on the night of September 7–8, 2025. The eclipse will begin at around 8:57 pm IST with the striking red phase visible between 11 pm and 12:22 am. It is most likely to last nearly for 82 minutes. While astronomic enthusiasts eagerly wait for thus phenomenon to happen, spiritual practices around this is strongly important too.
As per Hindu beliefs, the Sutak period, which starts roughly nine hours before the eclipse, lasts until it ends and is considered spiritually sensitive. During this time, many households avoid eating, cooking, or carrying out auspicious rituals. Temples typically close and reopen only after the purification ceremonies are done. Sutak is observed as a period of self-discipline, reflection, and spiritual alignment.
Offering a spiritual perspective, Sadhguru explains that eclipses are moments of heightened energy. “During lunar eclipses, what would happen in 28 days over a full lunar cycle is happening in a subtle way over the course of two to three hours of the eclipse. In terms of energy, the earth’s energy is mistaking this eclipse as a full cycle of the moon,” he notes in a foundation blog.
He further elaborates on food practices during an eclipse, “Certain things happen in the planet where anything that has moved away from its natural condition will deteriorate very fast. This is why while there is no change in raw fruits and vegetables, there is a distinct change in the way cooked food is before and after the eclipse. What was nourishing food turns into poison.” Hence, fasting or consuming only raw foods is seen as a way to stay light, alert, and aligned.
Even the traditional wisdom also advises that pregnant women, children, and the elderly should avoid eating or stepping out during the eclipse. This is because considering how vulnerable they are during this energetic shift.