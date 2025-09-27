Stocks, FD or Mutual Funds? Radhika Gupta's 3 basics for smart investing

The first rule Radhika highlighted was to understand the difference between saving and investing. Many investors dive into selecting assets without fully grasping the basics, which she compares to a beginner swimmer, “Most people start their money journey by jumping too quickly into what to buy. A little bit like trying to swim without knowing how to breathe and float.” According to Radhika, understanding the difference between saving for short-term needs and investing for long-term wealth accumulation is critical to making informed decisions.

Her second golden rule revolves around the act of balancing risk and return. Every investment option whether stocks, fixed deposits, or mutual funds carries inherent risks and potential rewards. Radhika explains, “The basics of risk and return what they are, what they mean, and how to calibrate them for what you want. Every asset class finally is just a story of risk and return.” Understanding this rule will balance investing money to align their portfolio choices with financial goals and risk tolerance. It will also prevent impulsive decisions driven by short-term market fluctuations.