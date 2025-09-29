Navratri 2025: NRI couple’s kiss sparks FIR, outrage and viral scandal

If Bollywood ever runs out of storylines, Vadodara just handed them a ready-made script: an NRI couple, a festive garba night, a kiss caught on camera, and a full-blown cultural scandal. Forget horror flicks — this was the real “kiss of death.”

Vadodara Navratri kiss: NRI couple apologises after FIR and protests

On paper, it sounds almost banal: a married couple, together for 16 years, sneaks in a peck while filming a reel. In Melbourne, no one would’ve batted an eyelid. In Vadodara during Navratri, however, it was enough to summon FIRs, protests, and the wrath of social media’s moral police. The poor duo had to submit a written apology before hopping on the next flight back to Australia. A two-second clip turned into a full-length melodrama.