Akshaya Tritiya 2026: 5 tales from Indian mythology associated with the occasion

Akshaya means something that never diminishes, and hence it is tied with several instances from Indian mythology. Here, we spotlight five of them.

Draupadi’s Akshaya Patra

It is said that while the Pandavas and Draupadi were in exile, she had received a divine vessel called the Akshaya Patra from Surya, the Sun God. Legend says that this vessel always produced unlimited food to fill the stomachs of all five brothers and only stopped producing food after Draupadi had eaten her share. This indicates that Akshaya Tritiya is an occasion which is filled with abundance and nourishment. Another saying goes that on this day, Ved Vyasa started dictating the Mahabharata and Ganesha agreed to write it after understanding, giving way to eternal wisdom.