Akshaya Tritiya 2026: 5 tales from Indian mythology associated with the occasion

With the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya around the corner, most people are flocking to jewellery markets, going for a deep clean, preparing for a puja or inviting guests. While the occasion has been labelled auspicious and celebrated every year, did you know that it has traces hidden in Indian mythology?
Akshaya means something that never diminishes, and hence it is tied with several instances from Indian mythology. Here, we spotlight five of them.
Draupadi’s Akshaya Patra
It is said that while the Pandavas and Draupadi were in exile, she had received a divine vessel called the Akshaya Patra from Surya, the Sun God. Legend says that this vessel always produced unlimited food to fill the stomachs of all five brothers and only stopped producing food after Draupadi had eaten her share. This indicates that Akshaya Tritiya is an occasion which is filled with abundance and nourishment. Another saying goes that on this day, Ved Vyasa started dictating the Mahabharata and Ganesha agreed to write it after understanding, giving way to eternal wisdom.
Parashuram’s Birth
Parashuram was the sixth incarnation of Vishnu after Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narsimha, and Vamana. Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as Parashuram Jayanti as it marks his birth. This occasion points to the victory of righteousness or dharma over evil.
Kubera becomes God of Wealth
While people purchase gold jewellery on this occasion, how many are aware of the reason? It is said that on this occasion, Kubera, the half brother of Ravana, was granted the status of the God of Wealth. Hence, purchasing gold items or starting new ventures on this occasion is seen as auspicious.
Krishna – Sudama friendship
Those who have carefully followed the mythological stories of Lord Krishna are aware of his friendship with Sudama. When the latter came to visit the former and offered rice as a humble gift, Krishna blessed him with immense wealth. This signifies that charity is one of the crucial aspects of Akshaya Tritiya and relentless charity might one day bring back results.
Ganga’s descent
Another legend associated with this day is associated with Ganga’s descent to the Earth as River Ganga. Hence, it is believed that bathing in the Ganges river on this day brings prosperity and good luck.