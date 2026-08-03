Who is Airavat, the giant white elephant shown in Ramayana trailer?

On hearing this, Lord Brahma assured Lord Indra that he would be blessed with a beautiful elephant. Later, he invoked Garuda to bring forth a divine egg from which the divine animal could be born. Garuda delivered the sacred egg to Brahmaloka. This egg produced a loud noise, which awoke Lord Brahma. Lord Brahma performed holy rituals on the egg and uttered mantras. With the continuing mantras, the egg was broken, and a giant elephant came out of it.

The newborn elephant had four tusks and seven trunks. This animal was named Airavata by Brahma, who presented it to Lord Indra. It made Indra very happy, and he took this wonderful elephant as his constant steed.

How the story of Airavat is linked to Samudra Manthan

Yet another legend connects Airavat with the well-known Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean by the gods and demons. Lord Indra once came to meet Sage Durvasa riding on Airavat. Sage Durvasa gave him a beautiful garland consisting of rare flowers. This garland had a sweet fragrance, and hence there were many bees around it. Instead of honouring the gift, Lord Indra hung it on the tusks of Airavat.