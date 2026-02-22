Tarot readings, manifestations, and Etsy spells: Is Gen Z making spirituality cool?

With witchy trends going viral on social media, also very popularly known as witchtok or witchstagram, spirituality has taken a 180-degree turn and has surprisingly become cooler! With time, the GenZ have adapted to Wiccan and pagan ways of life and changed the definition of spirituality altogether, and we are so here for it!
When we were growing up, we had stricter spiritual ordeals. Certain dress codes had to be followed, certain foods were not to be consumed, and certain habits were to be sacrificed. After deep-diving into the rabbit hole of the world's oldest religion, the younger generation has taken charge of the Pagan and Wiccan traditions.
After a quick, engaging conversation over cocktails, it was evident that this generation did not want spirituality to feel like a burden. Spirituality is something that connects one's physical self to their deeper being. A generation that struggles with attention span, took to books about witchcraft, spells, etc.
What is the concept of new spirituality?
With the constant stimulation today, presence has become a real luxury; people now actually just want to be grounded and more present. They crave 'touching grass' and apparently hugging a tree is something that helps when you are anxious! And the weirdest part is that all of this feels a little woo-woo, but comforting enough for us to try it out!
This new spirituality is not about religion; it's about breaking that barrier, it's about wisdom repackaged with a hint of rosemary and rose quartz for those self-love spells. Whether you are burning sage or meditating under a waxing crescent moon, everyone is seeking something to believe in, preferably with a side of an amethyst, moon water and a pinch of pink salt.
It's evident that this generation wants spirituality without having to escape. No one has the time or resources to randomly take a trip to the mountains for a spiritual cleanse! They want something that's grounding, something urban and of course, something that looks aesthetic enough for the gram.
On the brighter side, culturally, witchcraft is no longer seen to be a craft of the 'devil'! It's finally being recognised for the craft it really is, thanks to the GenZ, witchcraft is now cooler!
Finally, this new language of spirituality may seem a little bit too much of pop culture at times, but it's also a perfect mix of self-help, self-love, and self-expression that resonates and grounds the young adults today. Wether its love readings, tarot sessions, moon rituals, manifestations or simply a self-care ritual mixed with a little bit of magic, these sacred and fun rituals make life a little less sad and complicated, lending us a sense of self and the 'good vibes' everyone keeps talking about.