Tarot readings, manifestations, and Etsy spells: Is Gen Z making spirituality cool?

With witchy trends going viral on social media, also very popularly known as witchtok or witchstagram, spirituality has taken a 180-degree turn and has surprisingly become cooler! With time, the GenZ have adapted to Wiccan and pagan ways of life and changed the definition of spirituality altogether, and we are so here for it!

Why are the GenZ turning away from traditional spirituality?

When we were growing up, we had stricter spiritual ordeals. Certain dress codes had to be followed, certain foods were not to be consumed, and certain habits were to be sacrificed. After deep-diving into the rabbit hole of the world's oldest religion, the younger generation has taken charge of the Pagan and Wiccan traditions.

After a quick, engaging conversation over cocktails, it was evident that this generation did not want spirituality to feel like a burden. Spirituality is something that connects one's physical self to their deeper being. A generation that struggles with attention span, took to books about witchcraft, spells, etc.

What is the concept of new spirituality?