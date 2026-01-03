Here are four financial signs you are not ready to buy your own home

You lack an emergency fund

When you rent, a bursting pipe or broken boiler is the landlord’s problem. Once the home is yours, the buck stops with you. Financial pros recommend having three to six months of living expenses stashed away in a high-yield savings account. If your down payment wipes out your savings completely, you don't have the cushion you need to deal with the inevitable costs of home maintenance.

Your debt-to-income ratio is high

Lenders pay close attention to your ongoing commitments such as car finance, student loans and credit card balances. If you already have a big chunk of your monthly take home pay allocated towards debt repayments then tossing a mortgage into the mix will render you ‘house poor’. This is where a person owns a house but has absolutely no disposable income for vacationing, recreation or even socialising

You are relying on a ‘best-case’ interest rate

