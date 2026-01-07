Flower picking just turned cooler with this Gen-Z twist

When someone tells you to go and engage in flower picking, what’s the image that comes to your mind? Your mother or grandmother, with open wet hair, out and about in the morning, picking flowers from your backyard? Rain, summer, spring, this activity did not stop. And while you may have watched it from the comfort of your bed through your window, tried your hand at it a few times as well, braving the morning chill and sacrificing your sleep didn’t seem very worthwhile, no? However, now is the time when everything comes with a twist. Gen-Z is reinventing things and making them look cooler, a credit they truly deserve. Their newest intervention? Making flower picking the topic of the town.
While the wake-up early part cannot be adjusted, flower picking, as an activity can be made into a fun way to spend your time. Gather your tribe, or just join others in the process. Take a cardboard and draw a pretty flower vase on it. Punch or poke a few holes on this cardboard. These holes should be small enough to fit the stem of a flower. Now decide on your walking route. It may be a place filled with historical monuments. Visit a memorial and pick up already fallen flowers or those which are almost dried up. Insert them into your cardboard insertion and see your flower vase fill up magically.
You can make it a team-work by pairing up with your own friends or with strangers. Make sure to pick up different coloured flowers to make it more vibrant. Keep a log book if need be to stop by and sketch the tree or jot in details about the plant.
After you are done with this pretty flower art, your major worry will be what to do with it, since flowers will wither away. You can, in fact do a lot of things with these flowers. Go the traditional way and offer them to a temple. Let the flowers dry and you can frame the cardboard and turn it into a piece of wall art. You can also use these dried flowers as part of your journals or try your hands at floral resin art. Go one step further, boil them to extract the colours and use them as paints, or turn them into powder for rangoli or holi. So, are you ready to go flower picking near your house anytime soon?
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.