Flower picking just turned cooler with this Gen-Z twist

While the wake-up early part cannot be adjusted, flower picking, as an activity can be made into a fun way to spend your time. Gather your tribe, or just join others in the process. Take a cardboard and draw a pretty flower vase on it. Punch or poke a few holes on this cardboard. These holes should be small enough to fit the stem of a flower. Now decide on your walking route. It may be a place filled with historical monuments. Visit a memorial and pick up already fallen flowers or those which are almost dried up. Insert them into your cardboard insertion and see your flower vase fill up magically.

You can make it a team-work by pairing up with your own friends or with strangers. Make sure to pick up different coloured flowers to make it more vibrant. Keep a log book if need be to stop by and sketch the tree or jot in details about the plant.