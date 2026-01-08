Misophonia: Why certain sounds can make you instantly angry?

Do you ever feel irritated by a person so much that it feels obnoxious to even hear them breathe? It’s like stop talking, stop moving and even stop breathing. Well, that’s something caused by their actions and its totally emotional whatever you’re feeling but when it turns out to be actually truly bothering you, and you might feel an extreme surge of panic to have to face that, it becomes the disorder that is called the misophonia.

What is Misophonia and why does it feel so overwhelming?

Sometimes, certain people or sounds bother us so intensely that we can’t help but wonder, ‘Why does this affect me so much?’ Along with that irritation often comes a surge of anger, anxiety, or even physical discomfort. If this reaction feels overwhelming or uncontrollable, you might be experiencing something known as misophonia.

This condition often takes center stage when certain sounds trigger intense emotional or physical reactions, responses that may seem unreasonable to others given the situation. When a particular sound or behaviour feels like it’s literally driving you crazy, it doesn’t mean you’re a hateful or intolerant person; you may simply be experiencing misophonia.