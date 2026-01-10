Noticed this colour spotting trend that is taking over social media?

After you have spotted at least 12-15 objects which contain the colour you had chosen or variations of it, all you have to do is upload it on your social media. You may choose to make a carousel with a small description detailing your whole experience. You can also choose the grid format on 24-hour time-bound stories and put them up. Don’t forget to tag your friends and see what they spotted during this colour spotting walk.

Apart from being an interesting activity, it also instills in you the keen sense of observation. You would probably spot buildings, monuments, motifs etc on the same road you walk on every day, but had somehow skipped in your daily life. It makes you soak in your surroundings and really value them. It also builds your road sense, so that next time you need a shortcut, you know where to turn to.

Are you ready to go on a colour spotting hunt with your friends?