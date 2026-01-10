Noticed this colour spotting trend that is taking over social media?

Scrolling across social media and noticing how people are collecting colours on their feeds or stories? This colour spotting trend which is on the rise, is therapeutic and a fun activity to do with friends and family. So, next time you are bored or alone, gather your tribe or just go on a colour spotting walk and it will be entertaining for sure.
If you want to hop on to this colour spotting trend, all you need is your mobile phone and a keen sense of observation. To make this process fun, we suggest, you make chits, each containing the name of a colour. Do a lucky draw and find out which colour is in your destiny. No matter, you are doing this activity alone or with a group of people, the lucky draw method always works.
Once you have got a colour, choose the route that you would take. You may choose the same path if in a group, or a completely different path. Once you reach your route, go all out by taking photographs which contain your colour. You may not find objects which are completely made up of your colour, so, going for hues, shades, ombres or objects where even a small part is made up of the colour you are trying to spot, is accepted. To make it fun and interesting, set a stipulated time, say 30 minutes to an hour.
After you have spotted at least 12-15 objects which contain the colour you had chosen or variations of it, all you have to do is upload it on your social media. You may choose to make a carousel with a small description detailing your whole experience. You can also choose the grid format on 24-hour time-bound stories and put them up. Don’t forget to tag your friends and see what they spotted during this colour spotting walk.
Apart from being an interesting activity, it also instills in you the keen sense of observation. You would probably spot buildings, monuments, motifs etc on the same road you walk on every day, but had somehow skipped in your daily life. It makes you soak in your surroundings and really value them. It also builds your road sense, so that next time you need a shortcut, you know where to turn to.
Are you ready to go on a colour spotting hunt with your friends?
