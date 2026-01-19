Angel Shot: Here's how this one bar order can save your life

Did you know there’s something called an 'Angel Shot', and no, it’s not a drink? If you ever step out at night and go partying amidst a wild crowd this one might come in handy. Because despite your drink preference this one's a crowd favourite as it's a secret code for help.

What is Angel Shot?

In a time when night outs and partying are often seen as the ultimate tag for coolness, safety can sometimes take a back seat. The sheer unpredictability of harassments makes it scarier. Even when stepping out with confidence, a shadow of caution often lingers. So, to make night outs a little safer, restaurants and bars around the world have introduced discreet safety codes, like the Angel Shot.

Whether alone or with a man, if a woman ever feels threatened or harassed, the bar has a protocol in place. Under the pretention of asking for a drink the woman can quietly approach the bartender or server and request an Angel Shot. There are three versions: neat, with ice, or with lime, each one is a code in itself as it tells the barkeeper what kind of help the woman exactly needs.

If you ask for a neat, it means, “I need an escort to my car.” If you order it with ice, it signals, “Please call a taxi, Uber, or Lyft for me.” And if it comes with lime, it’s a clear sign: “I am in immediate danger, please call the police.”