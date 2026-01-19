Angel Shot: Here's how this one bar order can save your life

Did you know there’s something called an 'Angel Shot', and no, it’s not a drink? If you ever step out at night and go partying amidst a wild crowd this one might come in handy. Because despite your drink preference this one's a crowd favourite as it's a secret code for help.
In a time when night outs and partying are often seen as the ultimate tag for coolness, safety can sometimes take a back seat. The sheer unpredictability of harassments makes it scarier. Even when stepping out with confidence, a shadow of caution often lingers. So, to make night outs a little safer, restaurants and bars around the world have introduced discreet safety codes, like the Angel Shot.
Whether alone or with a man, if a woman ever feels threatened or harassed, the bar has a protocol in place. Under the pretention of asking for a drink the woman can quietly approach the bartender or server and request an Angel Shot. There are three versions: neat, with ice, or with lime, each one is a code in itself as it tells the barkeeper what kind of help the woman exactly needs.
If you ask for a neat, it means, “I need an escort to my car.” If you order it with ice, it signals, “Please call a taxi, Uber, or Lyft for me.” And if it comes with lime, it’s a clear sign: “I am in immediate danger, please call the police.”
The concept first came into existence in 2016 in Lincolnshire, England, and quickly spread across the world. While India hasn’t adopted it on a large scale yet, some bars in Goa have trained their staff to respond to this code with utter discretion.
One of the champions of women’s safety in India has taken this a step further. The idea is that instead of making the code public, a different version is displayed discreetly in ladies’ washrooms in different bars, along with clear instructions. This way, the code remains private, protected from misuse, and far more effective when it’s truly needed.
Overall when in place, this one doesn’t just step in during an emergency, it offers peace of mind too. Even when nothing goes wrong, knowing that there’s always a way out and someone ready to help, makes a woman feel safer and more confident, because why should boys have all the fun?