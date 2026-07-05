Career cushioning: The contingency plan Gen- Z employees secretly make

Career cushioning, in simple terms is the constant involvement of networking, up-skilling and finding better opportunities. This not only serves as a foundation during crisis but also helps you take the step forward if you are set on having a career change. Anyone who is proactively into career cushioning will keep on taking online or offline skill upgrades classes in their fields of interest, keep revising their resume and posting it online, constantly networking with people from their field, apply to opportunities casually until something concrete comes up, start a side –hustle of their own and working towards having an emergency fund to support their lifestyle if anything untoward happens.

Why are Gen-Z employees resorting to career cushioning?

Most Gen- Z employee’s today worry about their future, career trajectory, sudden layoffs, better income and sustaining their knowledge in the era of AI. Thus, resorting to career cushioning has almost been normalized in the job scenario. Neither employers nor employees expect each other to sustain in the same organisation for decades. With a rising economy, the needs, wants and desires also rise. Thus, to fulfill them one needs more money and for that better opportunities. Moreover, in the rapidly digital era, manual labour is almost being replaced every other day. Thus, those individuals need to think of alternative ways of survival. Ambition and career growth is also an important reason why people are always on the lookout.