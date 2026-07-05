Kolkata’s National Library and Metcalfe Hall have deeper connections than their heritage status

Long before the National Library existed in its current nomenclature, status or construct, there existed the Calcutta Public Library in 1836. Deemed to be one of the earliest public libraries it was supported by the then locals and British administrators alike. However, the library moved from one place to another like a nomad. It was initially operating out of Fort William College and then shifted to Esplanade Row before finally settling down inside the Metcalfe Hall in 1844. For almost the next six decades, the library operated out of the Metcalfe Hall and became one of the distinguished centres of reading and knowledge exchange.

However, in the year 1903, Lord Curzon, took another initiative of merging the Calcutta Public Library with the Official Library and renamed it as the Imperial Library. It was moved out of the Hall in 1923, due to larger space requirements and shifted to the Belvedere Estate, where it stayed for the next two decades. Post independence, in 1948, the Imperial Library, like most things was renamed into the National Library and finally opened to the public in 1953. However it continued to expand within the Belvedere Estate only. This National Library is what people today recognise immediately.