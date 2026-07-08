Umbrella: From an ancient protective shade to a monsoon staple, here’s the evolution you didn’t know

After the arrival of the monsoons post the first cool Kalbaisakhi in Bengal, the umbrella becomes a constant in your handbag. But the umbrella that we see today was a later introduction in Indian society. Before modern umbrellas, there existed Chhatra or Chhata (parasol), and this shade; noticeable in Indian Royal Courts is the start of the overhead shade. This article tries to trace the journey of the ancient Chhata to the modern umbrella, in a concise manner. It delves into the umbrella not only as a shade in face value, but as a utility which survived evolution, royalty, power, status, class and development.
Royal Indian Chhatras
The earliest overhead shade existed was of course trees, tree leaves and rocks or caves. Then came the modernized version or the parasol when civilizations started to come into effect. But these parasols were not meant for the common people. These were specific overhead shades that had embellishments and ornaments and were the privilege of the Royal class only. In fact, one sentry was kept whose only duty was to follow the royals around with the parasol to protect them from the harsh Indian sun. Early paintings like those found in the Sanchi Stupa or the Bharhut Stupa depict these scenes very clearly. While the fundamentals comprised bamboo, palm leaves and wood along with cotton or silk cloth, their affordability depended on the status of the Royals. Sometimes, these parasols even had gold or silver weaving or embellishments. While their primary work was to shade the Royal from the sun, sometimes they were used during rains as well. But it is important to note that their primary objective was heat shade only.
The coming of western umbrellas
A very interesting time came when India became a British colony and both Englishmen and Indian nobility co-existed. During this time, society was slowly seeing the introduction of the western umbrellas. This period was marked by the traditional parasols and western umbrellas existing together until progress and development completely took over, making the former extinct in usage and available just as an heirloom or taken out majorly during festivals or religious ceremonies.
The first traces of the foldable umbrella, the ones we are accustomed to today was spotted during the British East India Company and then the British Raj around the 18th and 19th centuries. Back them umbrellas had wooden shafts, or steel ribs, and the fabric used was of course, waterproof in nature. They also had advanced mechanics to open, shut, and fold them, unlike parasols which was a solid structure. With time, people realised the importance of umbrellas and started using them for overhead shade as well as the rains.
India started manufacturing umbrellas
During the colonial rule, the British way of living heavily influenced Indian society and increased their demand. Thus, India started manufacturing umbrellas in regions like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. These umbrellas were handmade, from start to finish, and thus the overhead fabrics often had artworks on them.
Umbrella as used today
Today, the umbrella has more uses than just overhead protection. They are being used as items of décor. In several popular Festivals, you would see passageways decorated with rows of umbrellas, which of course provide shade, but also elevate the look of the place. In Thailand, ceremonial and artistic umbrellas are found in plenty. Many actually bring them back as curio while travelling to these parts. Another interesting use of overhead umbrellas is the designs in some of the Ganga arati ghats. If you notice, you would find beautiful umbrella structures decorated with garlands placed above the raised platform where the ganga arati takes place.
Thus, while the weight of the umbrella may make your bags heavy for three to four months a year, in reality, the weight of history carried by them is way more. And if scientific development is to expand, there may be smart and AI–powered umbrellas in the market very soon.