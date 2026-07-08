Umbrella: From an ancient protective shade to a monsoon staple, here’s the evolution you didn’t know

The coming of western umbrellas

A very interesting time came when India became a British colony and both Englishmen and Indian nobility co-existed. During this time, society was slowly seeing the introduction of the western umbrellas. This period was marked by the traditional parasols and western umbrellas existing together until progress and development completely took over, making the former extinct in usage and available just as an heirloom or taken out majorly during festivals or religious ceremonies.

The first traces of the foldable umbrella, the ones we are accustomed to today was spotted during the British East India Company and then the British Raj around the 18th and 19th centuries. Back them umbrellas had wooden shafts, or steel ribs, and the fabric used was of course, waterproof in nature. They also had advanced mechanics to open, shut, and fold them, unlike parasols which was a solid structure. With time, people realised the importance of umbrellas and started using them for overhead shade as well as the rains.