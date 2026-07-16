FIFA World Cup 2026: Artwork on Argentina's away jersey celebrates a historic Buenos Aires art tradition

From yesterdy's match, it was not just the players or Argentina moving to the finals that kept the audience excited, it was also their blue-black away jersey, which they sported at the second Semi-Finals against England.
If you have watched the match, the designs on the jersey must have struck you as well. The striking art work on their jersey is a less widely known but no less distinctive national art form, fileteado porteño. Easily identifiable by its curling lines, elaborate flourishes and vivid colours, fileteado porteño is a form of embellished lettering adorning storefronts, delivery trucks and the iconic buses of Buenos Aires.
Adidas brought this visual language to Argentina’s national team for the 2026 World Cup, incorporating the swirling blue fileteado-inspired motifs into a black away jersey. And with the win, the shirt has instantly earned a place in the country’s football folklore.
While Argentina’s famous striped home shirt, which is well aligned with their national flag, is virtually untouchable, the away kits have generally been understated alternatives, most often in navy. The fileteado jersey is a bold and perhaps surprising choice for a nation that has tended to be traditional in the design of its national team strips.
The origins of fileteado porteño date back to around 1900, when waves of Italian immigrants arrived in Argentina looking for job opportunities, and many found work painting horse-drawn merchant carts that transported goods throughout Buenos Aires.
By using leftover marine paint, the artisans began decorating the otherwise ordinary wagons with colourful flourishes, adding elaborate scrollwork and ornamental lettering inspired by the lavish European decorative styles fashionable at the end of the 19th century. The word filete comes from the Latin filum, meaning thread, a reference to the thin, flowing lines that define the style. Porteño simply refers to the port city of Buenos Aires.
The art work features bold floral motifs intertwined with vines, symmetrical scrolls framed ornate cursive lettering, bright colours surrounded by portraits, saints, horses, tango singers and neighborhood heroes, transforming everyday objects into pieces of art.
As Buenos Aires modernised slowly, fileteado migrated from carts to trucks and eventually to the city’s famous colectivos, the brightly decorated buses that became moving galleries throughout the capital.
Unlike the European-inspired tastes embraced by the city’s upper classes, the art form is a visual expression of the working-class of Buenos Aires, reflecting the immigrant communities, neighbourhood pride and local humour. The Artists incorporated popular sayings, tango lyrics, religious symbolism and portraits of cultural icons, making it a distinctly Argentine way of beautifying everyday life and telling stories.
The Argentina national fotball team broke the convention of wearing a black shirt for the first time in 2018. In 2022, they made even a bolder choice by wearing a purple jersey, representing gender equality.
Historically, Argentina’s away jerseys have carried an uneasy place in the national team’s World Cup folklore. The association dates back to the 1962 tournament in Chile, when Argentina wore blue at a World Cup for the first time and was eliminated in the group stage. The superstition only deepened after Argentina also wore an alternate shirt in its World Cup final defeats in 1990 in Italy and 2014 in Brazil.
While Argentina has wrestled with the uneasy history of its away jerseys, other national teams have increasingly transformed football shirts into canvases for cultural storytelling. While the 2018 FIFA World Cup away jersey of Nigeria drew inspiration from the legendary 1994 Super Eagles shirt and traditional adire textile patterns, Mexico’s 2022 beige-and-burgundy away jersey incorporated Aztec symbolism. This year, Belgium paid a tribute to surrealist painter René Magritte with a pink-and-blue design featuring the inscription on the collar “Ceci n’est pas un maillot” (“This is not a jersey'”). Très joli.