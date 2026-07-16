FIFA World Cup 2026: Artwork on Argentina's away jersey celebrates a historic Buenos Aires art tradition

From yesterdy's match, it was not just the players or Argentina moving to the finals that kept the audience excited, it was also their blue-black away jersey, which they sported at the second Semi-Finals against England.

If you have watched the match, the designs on the jersey must have struck you as well. The striking art work on their jersey is a less widely known but no less distinctive national art form, fileteado porteño. Easily identifiable by its curling lines, elaborate flourishes and vivid colours, fileteado porteño is a form of embellished lettering adorning storefronts, delivery trucks and the iconic buses of Buenos Aires.

This Sports gear giant brought this iconic art work to the world through Argentina's Away jersey

Adidas brought this visual language to Argentina’s national team for the 2026 World Cup, incorporating the swirling blue fileteado-inspired motifs into a black away jersey. And with the win, the shirt has instantly earned a place in the country’s football folklore.