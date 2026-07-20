Ratha Yatra 2026: Why is Bengal’s Mahesh in Hooghly called Naba Nilachal?

There are two interesting schools of thoughts which are associated with the origin of the Mahesh Ratha Yatra. The most popular is the lore of Drubananda Brahmachari who had visited Puri but was unable to offer bhog to Lord Jagannath. Seeing his devotee heartbroken, it is said that Lord Jagannath made an appearance in his dreams and asked him to travel to Mahesh instead. The Lord instructed that from the Hooghly river would come floating a Daru Brahma or a neem log which should be used to carve the deities – Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. This would also lead to the establishment of a temple and the celebrations there.

Another story goes that Kamalakar Pipilai, an associated of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was said to have been the force behind the start of the Mahesh Ratha Yatra in 1396. It is further enhanced in the stories of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu travelling here and entering a trance which led the place to get the name Naba Nilachal or New Puri.