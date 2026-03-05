Bengal to get first Pangolin breeding centre; India, its second

Pangolins are known for their mild nature, love for trees and ants, pangolins are one of the most unique yet threatened creatures on the planet. Their bodies are shaped by unique keratin scales, which give them their distinct appearances and serve as a protective shield, for they are easy prey for the poachers. India, in its attempt to consciously work towards the welfare of these mammals, has laid the foundation stone for the second Pangolin Breeding Centre in Jhargram. What is more interesting is the fact that Bengal gets its first Pangolin Breeding Centre and work is underway.
India already has an existing Pangolin Breeding Centre in Nandankanan in Odisha. Now, its neighbouring state, West Bengal is all set to have its own Centre in Jhargram. If you are wondering why this remote area in Bengal, then it is to take note of that Jhargram already has Eastern India’s prominent Elephant Reserve called Mayurjharna. Adding to this place’s credit comes the Pangolin Breeding and Conservation Centre, the foundation stone to which was recently laid by State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda at Jangalmohal Zoological Park.
Classified as an endangered species under the IUCN Red List and protected under the Wilidlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (Schedule 1), the Indian Pangolins are one of the most sought after animals by the poachers for the meat and scales. In fact, they are also vanishing from the face of the land due to being trafficking, smuggling and natural habitat destruction, which is reducing their lifespan. In order, to give them a proper natural habitat so that they can live and breed freely, the Centre is being planned.
Along with the Centre, as mentioned Jhargarm is also home to elephants in their natural habitats. Thus, a 24-hours elephant monitoring system is also being made operational to track their activities and help them in need.