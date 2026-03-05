Bengal to get first Pangolin breeding centre; India, its second

Classified as an endangered species under the IUCN Red List and protected under the Wilidlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (Schedule 1), the Indian Pangolins are one of the most sought after animals by the poachers for the meat and scales. In fact, they are also vanishing from the face of the land due to being trafficking, smuggling and natural habitat destruction, which is reducing their lifespan. In order, to give them a proper natural habitat so that they can live and breed freely, the Centre is being planned.

Along with the Centre, as mentioned Jhargarm is also home to elephants in their natural habitats. Thus, a 24-hours elephant monitoring system is also being made operational to track their activities and help them in need.