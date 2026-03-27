Ram Navami 2026: When did the Surya Tilak ceremony happened in Ayodhya?

The Surya Tilak also involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi being there, offering prayers to Bhagwan Ram Lalla and participating in the ceremony, makes this a very special year for Ram Navami. In order to promote increased participation in the worship services, the temple authorities scheduled many live broadcasts to be held in various parts of the city. Many devotees arrived from far away to attend the ceremonies during Ram Navami 2026.

Devotees started their days off with a holy dip before visiting the larger temples, especially the Ram Temple. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed across the city. It created a spiritually charged atmosphere. The excitement amongst devotees was evident during the celebrations of Ram Navami 2026.

Rajesh Kumar, the commissioner head of Ayodhya said, "Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a tidal wave of faith has swept through Ayodhya; devotees are visible everywhere, and the air echoes with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. In light of this, all high-ranking officials of the administration are continuously touring the fairgrounds. They are issuing directives to ensure the smooth functioning of arrangements and are personally supervising operations on the ground.”