Ram Navami 2026: When did the Surya Tilak ceremony happened in Ayodhya?

In Ayodhya, the celebration of Ram Navami 2026 (the birth date of Lord Ram) was grandly and enthusiastically celebrated by thousands of devotees. One of the significant events at this year's Ram Navami Festival was the long-awaited Surya Tilak (tilak made with sunlight) ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where a beam of sunlight was perfectly directed toward the forehead of the Ram Lalla's idol.
The Surya Tilak ritual took place at precisely noon. It used a uniquely designed set of mirrors and lenses combined to allow sunlight to shine on the where deity is located. It created an illumination (or ‘tilak’) marking on the forehead asphalt floor, with ambient light being involved briefly. It signified blessings from God and representing both the past and future of man through the use of technology. In Ram Navami 2026, many people came to see this true once in a lifetime happening, bringing greater significance to this special event.
The Surya Tilak also involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi being there, offering prayers to Bhagwan Ram Lalla and participating in the ceremony, makes this a very special year for Ram Navami. In order to promote increased participation in the worship services, the temple authorities scheduled many live broadcasts to be held in various parts of the city. Many devotees arrived from far away to attend the ceremonies during Ram Navami 2026.
Devotees started their days off with a holy dip before visiting the larger temples, especially the Ram Temple. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoed across the city. It created a spiritually charged atmosphere. The excitement amongst devotees was evident during the celebrations of Ram Navami 2026.
Rajesh Kumar, the commissioner head of Ayodhya said, "Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a tidal wave of faith has swept through Ayodhya; devotees are visible everywhere, and the air echoes with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. In light of this, all high-ranking officials of the administration are continuously touring the fairgrounds. They are issuing directives to ensure the smooth functioning of arrangements and are personally supervising operations on the ground.”