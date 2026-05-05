Have you heard of the elusive ‘walking’ fish?

Deep within the ocean and closer to the ocean bed one can spot a variety of fish called the Chaunax. Although scientifically it is called the chaunax, its popular names vary from frogmouth, to coffin fish or even gapers. It gets its name from the round, ovalish-circular structure of its head where its eyes are placed high above. This gives the facial frame of the fish a toad-like structure and hence the name frogmouth. But what makes this fish memorable are its two tiny fins placed at the bottom of the body. Loose skin in between these fins gives it the look and the functionality of webbed feet. This is the ‘feet’ that allows the fish to ‘walk’ around in the ocean.

But the Chaunax isn’t always seen walking around. It is only during hunting, when it sneakily makes its way to the prey on its feet, that it walks. Scientifically, it has been seen that the webbed fin structure multiplies its speed and allows it to catch its prey faster than it could have while swimming around it.