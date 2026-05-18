Is bare minimum Monday the answer to Monday blues at the workplace?

Come Mondays and the weekend hangover slows you down. Right from the herculean task of opening the eyes on time and getting out of bed to having your focus shifting quite often while at work, Mondays are generally slow days. Instead of fighting this occurrence, Gen- Z’s have discovered a better way to deal with it. They have turned this concept into the trending bare minimum Monday. Let’s decode what this phrase means and how it affects the workplace on a Monday.
Bare Minimum Monday is that one trend which can be compared to a coin and the two sides of it are workplace activities and self-care trend. To simply put it, it is the act of reducing workload on Mondays by working on the urgent and essential tasks. On the other hand, it is a way to deal with the slowness that generally occurs on every Monday, post the weekends and automatically slows one down. Bare minimum Monday, in other words, is an intelligent way to maintain work-life balance.
The concept itself was a response to the burnout which is a common stance at the start of each week. Instead of rushing in to get every pending matter looked into, on a day your concentration isn’t at its best, you try to pay attention to what is needed to be done urgently. The weekly planning takes place best, when you are slow and have your thinking caps on. Urgent deadlines can be looked into. All those phone calls you have been avoiding can be done. And of course, the cups of office coffee or tea which you missed during the weekend, is also on the list.
Is bare minimum Monday a healthy trend to kick off the week?
As the concept starts gaining popularity, supporters mention that taking things slow on a Monday helps recover from the fatigue and burnout that one experiences. This also helps one work at slow a pace and yet maintain their consistency. Moreover, for those who get overwhelmed by looking at the piles of files or barrage of emails, they can take their time in getting things done. However, strong critics still argue that bare minimum Monday as a concept pulls the overall productivity of the employee and the organisation down, if everyone to start following it. This, in the long term may also start promoting procrastination which can be quite unhealthy in a work setup.