Is bare minimum Monday the answer to Monday blues at the workplace?

Bare Minimum Monday is that one trend which can be compared to a coin and the two sides of it are workplace activities and self-care trend. To simply put it, it is the act of reducing workload on Mondays by working on the urgent and essential tasks. On the other hand, it is a way to deal with the slowness that generally occurs on every Monday, post the weekends and automatically slows one down. Bare minimum Monday, in other words, is an intelligent way to maintain work-life balance.

The concept itself was a response to the burnout which is a common stance at the start of each week. Instead of rushing in to get every pending matter looked into, on a day your concentration isn’t at its best, you try to pay attention to what is needed to be done urgently. The weekly planning takes place best, when you are slow and have your thinking caps on. Urgent deadlines can be looked into. All those phone calls you have been avoiding can be done. And of course, the cups of office coffee or tea which you missed during the weekend, is also on the list.