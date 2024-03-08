Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc’s Yimmy Yimmy out now!

Collaboration is the new way forward and musicians are nowhere behind when it comes to making effective collaboration nationally and on a global platform, benefitting the listeners in the end. After the successful collaboration between Shreya Ghoshal and Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred for Guli Mata, Anshul Garg is back with yet another collaboration under Virgin Music Group X Play DMF where the Indian nightingale will be heard with French R&B singer Tayc. The song called Yimmy Yimmy stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the official music video who considers this collaboration "an absolute joy."
The music video has been choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samzi and amplifies Indian pop-music worldwide. Fernandez comments, “Songs have played a huge part in my career and teaming up with Anshul for Yimmy Yimmy is another tick mark on my list. He has such a keen sense of music and it was such an entertaining ride shooting for the song. The vibe of Yimmy Yimmy is so refreshing and energetic and I am sure that the audience will love the song too.”
Talking about his reunion with Shreya Ghoshal, Anshul mentions, “Indian pop music scene is at par, if not better, than the global pop music. I want to push it out there for the world to listen to as much as I can. After the thunderous response we received for Guli Mata, I knew we needed to do something even bigger and that's how Yimmy Yimmy originated.
"Shreya Ghoshal is a legend and you can't just make her sing any song, your product has to align with her level of talent and with Yimmy Yimmy I got another opportunity to do that. It's so amazing to be associating with Shreya again. She is a powerhouse of talent," he adds.
Yimmy Yimmy is now streaming on all major audio platforms.