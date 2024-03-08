Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc’s Yimmy Yimmy out now!

Talking about his reunion with Shreya Ghoshal, Anshul mentions, “Indian pop music scene is at par, if not better, than the global pop music. I want to push it out there for the world to listen to as much as I can. After the thunderous response we received for Guli Mata, I knew we needed to do something even bigger and that's how Yimmy Yimmy originated.

"Shreya Ghoshal is a legend and you can't just make her sing any song, your product has to align with her level of talent and with Yimmy Yimmy I got another opportunity to do that. It's so amazing to be associating with Shreya again. She is a powerhouse of talent," he adds.