Yashraj drops disco-pop single Daae/Baae and here’s what you need to know

Mumbai’s music scene is about to witness a regeneration with Yashraj’s latest offering. The versatile pop artiste, known for his distinctive rap style and captivating storytelling, is gearing up to drop his eagerly anticipated EP, promising a fusion of disco-pop vibes with his signature hard-hitting rap.

Leading the charge is Yashraj’s latest single, Daae/Baae, a disco-pop gem that tells the story of overcoming fear and embracing self-expression through dance. With its infectious groove and uplifting message, the track showcases Yashraj's knack for blending genres and delivering memorable performances.

Produced by Dropped Out and co-written by Yashraj himself, Daae/Baae personifies his vision and commitment to pushing the peripheries of Indian hip-hop production. Speaking about the track, Yashraj shares, “It’s my take on modern Bombay disco infused with pop sounds, celebrating individuality and the freedom to be oneself.”