Yashraj drops disco-pop single Daae/Baae and here’s what you need to know

Mumbai’s music scene is about to witness a regeneration with Yashraj’s latest offering. The versatile pop artiste, known for his distinctive rap style and captivating storytelling, is gearing up to drop his eagerly anticipated EP, promising a fusion of disco-pop vibes with his signature hard-hitting rap.
Leading the charge is Yashraj’s latest single, Daae/Baae, a disco-pop gem that tells the story of overcoming fear and embracing self-expression through dance. With its infectious groove and uplifting message, the track showcases Yashraj's knack for blending genres and delivering memorable performances.
Produced by Dropped Out and co-written by Yashraj himself, Daae/Baae personifies his vision and commitment to pushing the peripheries of Indian hip-hop production. Speaking about the track, Yashraj shares, “It’s my take on modern Bombay disco infused with pop sounds, celebrating individuality and the freedom to be oneself.”
Fans can now groove to the tune on all major streaming platforms, with an accompanying music video set to drop soon on the artiste’s YouTube channel. The single serves as a tempting preview of what’s to come from his upcoming EP, undertaking a rollercoaster ride through the soundscape of the city of dreams.
At just 24 years old, Yashraj has already made waves in the music industry with his raw talent and unwavering dedication to his craft. From sold-out shows to chart-topping singles, he continues to intrigue the masses with his honest lyrics and breathtaking performances.