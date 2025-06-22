Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis criticised for dressing as Hindu goddess in controversial clip

Known for her bold persona, Tommy's latest creative choice has not sat well with a significant section of viewers—particularly within the Hindu community. In the video, she appears with blue body paint, a red bindi, gold jewelry, including a maang tikka, bangles, and a necklace, all while wearing a gold bikini and high heels. The visuals, which were intended to be provocative and stylised, have instead triggered accusations of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity.

What further fueled the outrage was the inclusion of Christian iconography in the same video. In one scene, the rapper is seen licking a crucifix, while in another, she folds her hands in a traditional ‘namaste’ gesture. This blend of religious imagery was seen by many as tone-deaf and disrespectful. A viral comment summed it up bluntly: “Somehow you've managed to offend Christians and Hindus in the same video. Achievement.”