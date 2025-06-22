Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis criticised for dressing as Hindu goddess in controversial clip

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis has sparked widespread outrage after portraying the Hindu goddess Maa Kali in an explicit new music video. The artist, whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj and who is of Tamil and Swedish descent, released the video for her track True Blue just a day ago. Almost immediately, social media platforms were flooded with criticism over her depiction of the revered deity in what many have labelled an inappropriate and disrespectful manner.
Known for her bold persona, Tommy's latest creative choice has not sat well with a significant section of viewers—particularly within the Hindu community. In the video, she appears with blue body paint, a red bindi, gold jewelry, including a maang tikka, bangles, and a necklace, all while wearing a gold bikini and high heels. The visuals, which were intended to be provocative and stylised, have instead triggered accusations of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity.
What further fueled the outrage was the inclusion of Christian iconography in the same video. In one scene, the rapper is seen licking a crucifix, while in another, she folds her hands in a traditional ‘namaste’ gesture. This blend of religious imagery was seen by many as tone-deaf and disrespectful. A viral comment summed it up bluntly: “Somehow you've managed to offend Christians and Hindus in the same video. Achievement.”
Reactions have been harsh across platforms like X and Instagram. “This is blasphemy. It’s become a trend to hurt Hindu sentiments under the guise of art,” one user wrote. Others accused her of using sacred symbols for shock value and clout. “It’s pathetic. Stop appropriating Hindu culture for likes,” another commented.
With True Blue forming part of her upcoming album Genesis, the controversy may continue to grow unless the artist addresses the backlash directly. For now, the criticism remains strong, with many calling for accountability and greater respect for cultural and religious sensitivities.