Discovering the folk dance form of Thougal Jagoi from Manipur

The traditional costumes and ornaments differ from one performer to another. Moreover, they differ according to the marital status of the performers. The symbolic significance of all the costumes and ornaments are related to the culture of Manipur and its relevance to Mother Nature.

However, in general, the male performer will wear headgear- Samjin, velvet shirt, a kind of dhoti called khamen chatpa pheijom, earrings - chomai and bangles- khuji taan, a cloth covering the lower back - ningkham, waistband - khwangset and a garland. A female performer will wear a headgear called kajenglei, a velvet shirt, striped wrapper - phanek mapanaibi, waistband- khwangset, earrings - chomlang, bangles - khuji, necklace like marei, sandrembi and a garland.