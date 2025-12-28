Discovering the folk dance form of Thougal Jagoi from Manipur
Rituals, culture, heritage and traditions form the fulcrum of the north eastern State of Manipur. From the Phanek to the Eromba, from the Kauna crafts to the Khongjom Parba ballads, or the Lai Haraoba festival, all make up this hidden gem of India. It is said that it takes a long time to discover the cultural nuances of a place and today, Nganbi Chanu discusses Thougal Jagoi, a folk dance performed during the La Haraoba festival. Performed by men and women in vibrant costumes and accompanied by music, one cannot stop themselves from feeling the beats. On the sidelines of their performance at the Folk and Tribal Arts and Crafts Festival by SPICMACAY in Delhi, we catch up on discovering more about the folk form.
Excerpts:
How would you describe the cultural significance of Thougal Jagoi?
Thougal Jagoi, is performed during the Ritual Dance Festival -Lai Haraoba, as a part of offerings to ancestral Gods and Goddesses. "Thougal", means "to serve" and "Jagoi" means dance. The festival celebrates to please the deities by enacting their acts of creation. In return, the Manipuri community, specially, the Meitei, strongly believe to be blessed with abundance of peace and prosperity on Earth. The concept of honouring one's roots and identities stands universal and has cultural significance to everybody, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, religion etc.
What inspired you to specialise in Thougal Jagoi?
The Lai Haraoba dances laid the foundation of Manipuri Classical Dance. However, its importance remained unrecognised and unexplored. Being a teacher, who taught this beautiful art form, inspired me to do so. Bringing this ritual dance in the form of stage composition is a priceless gift to us by our Gurus and to preserve and promote this legacy is our pride.
What are the traditional costumes and ornaments used in this dance?
The traditional costumes and ornaments differ from one performer to another. Moreover, they differ according to the marital status of the performers. The symbolic significance of all the costumes and ornaments are related to the culture of Manipur and its relevance to Mother Nature.
However, in general, the male performer will wear headgear- Samjin, velvet shirt, a kind of dhoti called khamen chatpa pheijom, earrings - chomai and bangles- khuji taan, a cloth covering the lower back - ningkham, waistband - khwangset and a garland. A female performer will wear a headgear called kajenglei, a velvet shirt, striped wrapper - phanek mapanaibi, waistband- khwangset, earrings - chomlang, bangles - khuji, necklace like marei, sandrembi and a garland.
How does the accompanying music—particularly pena, flute, and percussive instruments—interact with the dance?
The way an instrument and a dance talk to each other can be magical—sometimes the beat drives the steps, other times the movement shapes the rhythm.
Do younger Manipuri performers show interest in ritual dances, or are they more attracted to classical and contemporary forms?
With the changing scenario of today's world, the younger Manipuri performers do show more interest in contemporary dance. Some do have interest in classical forms too but the one lacking behind is the dances of Lai Haraoba, which is related to ritual dance forms. It is high time to promote such forms in different platforms.
What are the biggest threats to the survival of Thougal Jagoi today?
The biggest threats to the survival of this dance form are the learning of dance movements through social media without the proper guidance of Gurus. Moreover, the misconceptions of folk dance form as a lower standard by general people and the concern as a whole is also another threat.
Are there any rituals before performing such a sacred dance in front of the stage audience?
The exact rituals are performed only in front of the temples called Laishang . The ones performed on stage are the modified forms. With the change of time and situation, the dance forms and the performers do try adapting with the audience. We pray to God and the guardian deities before the beginning of the performance and at the same time, we also tried to connect with the audience.
What is your vision for the future of Thougal Jagoi in Manipur?
Fortunately, the Department of Art and Culture with the collaboration of different cultural institutions has given a proposal to SNA for the recommendation of Lai Haraoba as an intangible part of Cultural heritage in UNESCO. Some institutions took the initiative to include in the curriculum, however, preserving this legacy is at the hands of Manipuri dance fraternity and all the people concerned.