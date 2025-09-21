Filmmaker and cave explorer Gregory Allya Warjri on caving in Meghalaya
Gregory Allya Warjri brings Meghalaya’s caving to global spotlight with his documentary Achik Kol, which won in the 19th International Congress of Speleology held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. We speak to Warjri on the documentary and the caving community as a whole.
When did your love for exploring the caves begin?
When I was a teenager, I was exploring blindly out of curiosity and fascination of the unknown. However, my journey truly took shape in 2017 when I underwent a training course under Thomas Arbenz, just before my first official expedition.
Tell us about the caving community in Meghalaya.
The caving community in Meghalaya has existed for many decades, with its foundation led by the Meghalaya Adventurers Association. For a long time, caving remained a niche activity. However, over the past few years, there has been a noticeable shift, and now, with the Meghalaya: The A•Chik Cavers and Explorers Society and Core Geo-Expeditions, the community has steadily grown as more people begin to appreciate this “unseen sport.” This gradual rise of a younger generation of cavers is a positive sign for the future of cave exploration.
Congratulations on the victory of Achik Kol. Tell us about it.
I intended to showcase the hard work, dedication, and scientific contributions of international cavers — aspects that are rarely seen by the outside world. The expedition was based in Tolegre village in the South Garo Hills and spanned three weeks, from March 4 to March 23, 2025. It brought together an international team of cavers from the UK, Switzerland, Romania, and other countries. The documentary highlights the physical and scientific challenges of caving, the resilience of the team, and the unseen beauty of Meghalaya’s underground world. The name Achik Kol, meaning “Garo Cave,” reflects the cultural identity of the region and the geological marvels beneath its surface.
Do you think excessive tourism hinders the natural reserves of the caves?
Yes. In Meghalaya, two show caves are open to the public — Arwah Cave and Mawsmai Cave. If caves are promoted solely as commercial attractions, fragile formations that have taken millions of years to form can be damaged within moments. Littering, vandalism, and lack of awareness among visitors can disrupt delicate ecosystems, including rare cave fauna. With more exploration underway, Meghalaya is expected to have over 2,000 caves, making conservation efforts even more important for the future.
What extra precautions did you take while filming inside a cave?
Many formations inside caves are millions of years old and can be easily damaged if not treated with care. Some caves also have unstable slabs or rock formations that can break or collapse unexpectedly. While filming, we had to be extremely mindful of where we stepped, ensuring we did not damage the cave environment or put ourselves at risk. Additionally, we had to take care not to disturb the cavers while they were engaged in mapping or surveying.
What would be your advice for those starting out?
Basic caving techniques and safety practices are essential before venturing underground. Caving is not like trekking — it requires awareness of unique risks such as narrow passages, fragile formations, and complete darkness. Research, preparation, and guidance from experienced cavers are key. One should always carry a helmet with a mounted light, backup torches, protective clothing, sturdy boots, gloves, and enough water and food supplies. Most importantly, never explore caves alone — always go with an experienced team.
What’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen underground?
A prehistoric fossil, which connects us to a deep geological past. The second, during the 2025 expedition, we encountered a massive shaft that no human had ever set foot in because of accessibility. Discovering the largest cave fish found in Meghalaya was another extraordinary moment.
Are there any traditions or superstitions among cavers?
Many village communities have their own stories, legends, and superstitions, ranging from tales of spirits to myths about hidden treasures. These beliefs are an important part of local folklore and add a cultural layer to the scientific and adventurous aspects of caving.
What kind of physical and technical training is required to become a cave explorer?
Physical fitness is extremely important. One must not suffer from claustrophobia, as many passages require crawling through extremely narrow and confined spaces. Strength, endurance, and flexibility are crucial because cave exploration often involves crawling through mud, climbing sharp limestone surfaces, and squeezing into tight areas for extended periods of time. From a technical perspective, navigation, surveying, ropework, climbing skills, and safety procedures are important.
What’s next for you?