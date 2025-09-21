Filmmaker and cave explorer Gregory Allya Warjri on caving in Meghalaya

A

I intended to showcase the hard work, dedication, and scientific contributions of international cavers — aspects that are rarely seen by the outside world. The expedition was based in Tolegre village in the South Garo Hills and spanned three weeks, from March 4 to March 23, 2025. It brought together an international team of cavers from the UK, Switzerland, Romania, and other countries. The documentary highlights the physical and scientific challenges of caving, the resilience of the team, and the unseen beauty of Meghalaya’s underground world. The name Achik Kol, meaning “Garo Cave,” reflects the cultural identity of the region and the geological marvels beneath its surface.