Debasis Reang talks about the traditional Hojagiri dance form from Tripura

The male artistes who play the instruments or sing wear the Kamsoih or turban, Kutai Bura (shirt) and Longkla (Dhuti), all made of handloom. For the female artistes, who perform, their clothes are made of handloom, but the jewelleries and accessories make them more attractive. Traditionally, they wear Sangai (hair clip) that is used to tighten their buns. The Nabawh or earring is worn on the bottom lobe of the ear. Along with it, the Wakhom or traditional short pipes are worn in the bottom lobe. The Chondroha is a string necklace which is left hanging from the neck, while the Rangbawh is a coin necklace which is also worn. The Rangbwah Sanang or the string coin necklace, Antli (necklace) and the Lkoih or string beads are worn on the neck as well. The Wareih is a tube-shaped ornament worn in the ears. For the hands, one wears the Taar of the upper arm cuff and the Trwo or the wrist bangle. Made of handloom, the Rsa is a chest band, and the Rnai is a scarf.