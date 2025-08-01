Exploring Meghalaya, the Scotland of the East, through its food

Maxed out chillies

Meghalyan chillies serve as a benchmark for spiciness. With the food not incorporating spice, how do king chillies sit on the palate? “King chillies are flavourful and spicy. Even a tiny hint of consuming the oil of the king chilli pickle will make you feel the spice and warm you up from the inside. We are used to eating it. But we, especially the children, consume a lot of boiled, no-spice food too. For children, the spiciness comes from black pepper.”

Cool chutneys

For all pickle lovers, he refers to a one-stop destination. “In Nongpoh, you will find a lot of pickles. When tourists come to eat and rest, they try a variety of it, even non-vegetarian ones like dry fish and chicken. All these are made at home and sold to the tourists.”

T for turmeric

While a lot is said about the Lakadong turmeric, he says, “It is mostly available in the Jaintia district but used all across Meghalaya. The colour of this organic turmeric is very strong. For any other turmeric, sometimes one spoon isn’t enough, but for this variant, even a pinch-full gives a strong colour. If you drink it with warm water on an empty stomach, it is good for the gut.”