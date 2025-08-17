Assamese artist Ramkrishna Paul takes us through his creative process

A

There were two large-format oils, both inspired by Assam. I painted facets of the landscape that have a deep sense of intimacy about them.

The first one, titled Soul Mover, is a lily pond painting. Through this work, I wanted to capture the unfiltered beauty of the space and wished to express the tranquillity amidst the chaotic lily pond. The second one was a lotus pond titled Malhaar. Here, I expressed the rhythm and the inexplicable beauty of the monsoon along with the tactile quality of the oil as a medium.