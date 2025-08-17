Assamese artist Ramkrishna Paul takes us through his creative process
Artist Ramkrishna Paul from Assam upholds memories and nostalgia, influenced by the natural beauty of his home state, into life-like canvasses. His recent displays were at the just-concluded international art exhibition Beyond Horizons by Uchaan Art Foundation. We speak to the artist about his work, medium, and more.
Since when did art start playing a vital role in your life?
Art has always occupied a vital role in my life since early childhood. It was all I did apart from my studies during those days. I continued it till class 10 and got disconnected. It was only in the second year of my Engineering studies that I realised that art was the one thing I wanted to pursue in life, and since then, I have been practising it.
After being in the corporate world for more than a decade, what made you pursue art full-time?
I have always harboured this deep desire of being a full-time artist since childhood. But with time, I did Engineering and landed up with a corporate job. It was only after the loss of my father during Covid, that life seemed so fragile and unpredictable. This led me to think about doing something that was truly meaningful for me. I knew that there would never be a safe time to leave my job and pursue art full-time.
How did Assam’s natural beauty and heritage influence your practice?
Being from a small town in Assam, and growing up close to Nature fuelled my curiosity and deep engagement with my immediate surroundings. I could also see firsthand man’s strong connection with Nature with my direct encounters with farmers. This profoundly influenced me to develop an inherent desire to capture my native landscape and people. Most of my art is about nostalgia and tribute to the raw beauty of Assam, the land, and its people.
What makes you turn to watercolours as your medium?
It was the first medium I learnt in my childhood after doing pencil. The works of William Turner and John Constable mesmerised and motivated me. With enough practice, I fell in love with the fluidity, subtle spontaneity, and ethereal quality of watercolour. I also like the graphic quality it can lend to the works.
Tell us about your artwork on display at the recently concluded Beyond Horizons exhibition.
There were two large-format oils, both inspired by Assam. I painted facets of the landscape that have a deep sense of intimacy about them.
The first one, titled Soul Mover, is a lily pond painting. Through this work, I wanted to capture the unfiltered beauty of the space and wished to express the tranquillity amidst the chaotic lily pond. The second one was a lotus pond titled Malhaar. Here, I expressed the rhythm and the inexplicable beauty of the monsoon along with the tactile quality of the oil as a medium.
Can you tell us about your creative process—from concept to completion?
My art is a direct response to the emotion and beauty in real life, especially the people and places I come across. Initially, I make small thumbnail sketches and detailed notes based on my feelings, colours, and the quality of light of my subject. I also take photographic references to capture the details. Then I use all of the above to come up with a detailed coloured sketch after working on the overall visual design of the subject and the effects of light and shade, which is seminal to my work. Then I create the final work as per the size I want to, with some required modifications, if necessary.
What has been the most defining moment in your artistic career so far?
Being selected for the 158th Annual International Exhibition 2025 of the American Watercolour Society, New York. It is the world’s oldest and most prestigious watercolour society, where many legends have displayed their work.
How do you deal with creative blocks or criticism?
I read books on art and artists from the library I built for myself. Seeing the amazing art by the masters and knowing about their struggles eases things for me to get into the groove of making art again. I don’t give much thought to criticism until it comes from someone I strongly admire.
What are some of the challenges Assamese artists face today?
I feel there is an absence of a strong art market in the north east. Moreover, there are logistics related issues with Assam being geographically far away from the mainstream art scene. Thus, so many talented Assamese artists are not able to make their presence felt nationally. Those Assamese artists who have settled in major cities have been quite successful in making a mark in the art world today.
Upcoming projects you’re excited about.
A group show in December at the Visual Gallery, India Habitat Centre.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.