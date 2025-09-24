Ziro Festival returns to Arunachal Pradesh for its 12th edition this year

Talking about this balance of tradition and modernity through music, Kutty opines, “Ziro Festival is unique in how seamlessly it weaves genres together throughout the day. Our audience makes the journey not just to reconnect with the familiar but also to discover something unexpected and exciting. This year, for example, you’ll see everything from the classical brilliance of Pt. Abhay Rustom Sopori on the santoor to the award-winning contemporary voice of Shilpa Rao — proof of how tradition and innovation can coexist beautifully on our stages.”

So, what stuck with the audience of the region throughout last year, if one may ask then Kutty says, “Hip-hop has been on a sharp rise, not just globally but across languages and regions in India. At Ziro, we’re excited to feature artists like Arivu from Tamil Nadu and Uniyal from Uttarakhand, both of whom are pushing the genre forward in fresh, powerful ways.”

Before signing off he gives us a sneak peek of his personal favourite by saying, “Lately, I can’t get Swiss artist Anna Erhard’s Cut It Out out of my head.”