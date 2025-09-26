Durga Puja 2025: We take a look at some of the go-to celebrations across the North East states

Away from the grandeur of theme celebrations, the Durga Puja in the North East is all about embracing cultural roots and keeping it simple. Here’s a quick look at some of the must-visit places during the festive days.
In the heart of the ancient capital of Kamrup, Guwahati lies the Uzan Bazar Ugratara Temple, also known as the Ugratara Devalaya, which celebrates Durga Puja every year. According to reports, the festival has been celebrated here for over 900 years. Interestingly, the form of Goddess worshipped here is the UgraTara. According to legend, when Sati immolated herself, unable to bear the insults her father was shooting at Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu dissected her body with the Sudarshan Chakra, and the navel-like structure fell in the place where today stands the UgraTara temple. Thus, this revered temple celebrates the homecoming of the Goddess every year with traditional rituals and sacrifices. Devotees from all over the city come to seek blessings and immerse themselves in the simplicity of the rituals, which stay away from theme-Pujas and wholeheartedly express their commitment to the Goddess through pure tradition.
The otherwise quiet and serene Abode of the Clouds also comes alive to the tunes of the Dhaaks during the Durga Puja. If you happen to be in Meghalaya, then taking time out for a quick trip to the 600+ years-old Nartiang Durga Temple should definitely be on the cards. What attracts people to this Puja is its simplicity and homeliness, where everyone contributes to work their way through to bring out the vibrancy of the festive season. Away from the excruciatingly bright lights and embracing the innocence of culture and art, the Puja sees the mandatory distribution of Khichudi Bhog on all the days and cultural functions, which truly makes one feel not only a part of the celebrations but also one with the Goddess. The Temple itself was built during the Jaintia dynasty and houses priceless relics, monoliths, and more. Taking a break from the celebrations, you can actually stroll around the Temple and soak in its natural beauty, surrounded by the hills.
When you take the name of Goddess Durga, the vision in front of you is of a woman with ten hands, holding various weapons, calm and peaceful yet powerful and mighty, with a defeated Mahishasur near her legs, isnt it? But the foremost striking feature when you enter the Durga Bari in Tripura is the Goddess with only two hands! It is said that the idol did have ten hands, but that scared the then Queen, and it was modified to have two. What's more, Durga Puja is actually celebrated twice here, once during the Basanti Puja and the second time during the conventional Durga Puja. Initiated by the then Royal Dynasty of Tripura, the celebrations have now been state-sponsored for over seven decades. However, written information still has to be sent and approved by the eldest member of the Royal Family. The celebrations are over 500 years old and are one of the most revered in the State.
Durga Puja in the North East is not just about traditional and heritage ones. One would be able to see modern theme pandals as well, albeit with a touch of heritage throughout. The Puja committee at Pandu 3 No. Ferry Ghat Colony, which is also incidentally celebrating its 75th year this time, has come up with the theme, ‘Prati Maar Majot Pratima Birajman’. What will make the Puja truly commendable this year is that the Pandal will be hand-drawn and painted by the students of the Assam Government Art Academy. That apart, there will be several cultural programs including dance, singing performances, and recitations apart from the regular Dhaak and Dhunuchi naach, which form major attractions. With a display of local talent and traditional intricacies even within a theme Puja, the festivities merge heritage, modernism, local talent, and the aura of the celebrations itself.
Although not particularly a Durga Puja in itself, there’s a strong reason why the Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple in Manipur turns into a sacred pilgrimage spot during this time, ushering several hundred devotees into the temple. Legend has it that the Temple is named after the princess Irai Leima, who ran away from a tiff between a suitor and her father and sought refuge with the family of Sarangthem Luwangba and was later regarded as a Goddess, in the form that she is worshipped today. Located in the hills of Heibok Ching, the temple attracts thousands of devotees on Bor Numit (Puja) or Boon day. It is believed that whoever comes and prays honestly on this day gets their wishes fulfilled. This Bor Numit coincides with the third day of Durga Puja or the Maha Asthami, which is considered equally auspicious.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.