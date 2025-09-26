Durga Puja 2025: We take a look at some of the go-to celebrations across the North East states

When you take the name of Goddess Durga, the vision in front of you is of a woman with ten hands, holding various weapons, calm and peaceful yet powerful and mighty, with a defeated Mahishasur near her legs, isnt it? But the foremost striking feature when you enter the Durga Bari in Tripura is the Goddess with only two hands! It is said that the idol did have ten hands, but that scared the then Queen, and it was modified to have two. What's more, Durga Puja is actually celebrated twice here, once during the Basanti Puja and the second time during the conventional Durga Puja. Initiated by the then Royal Dynasty of Tripura, the celebrations have now been state-sponsored for over seven decades. However, written information still has to be sent and approved by the eldest member of the Royal Family. The celebrations are over 500 years old and are one of the most revered in the State.