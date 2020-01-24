Republic Day special: Try this easy-to-make tiranga khandvi recipe at home
This Republic Day, try this recipe by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef - Khandani Rajdhani.
Tiranga Khandvi
Ingredients:
3 Cup Rice Flour
2tsp Ginger –Green chilli Paste
Salt to Taste
1/2 cup curd
¼ tsp oil for Greasing,
1tbsp oil for Tadka
½ Tbsp Cumin Seeds
1/2 tsp Sesame Seeds (oil)
6 Curry Leaves
For The Garnish:
2 tbsp finely Coriander leaves
2 tbsp freshly Grated Coconut
Method:
1. For Orange Khandvi
2tbs oil
Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon
Ginger paste 1 teaspoon,
Tomato Kashmiri chilli puree 1/4 cup
Turmeric powder 1/2 tea spoon
Red chilli powder 1/2 tea spoon
Red chilli paste 1 teaspoon
Salt to taste
2. For White Khandvi:
Combine the rice flour
Oil 2 tablespoons,
Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon,
Ginger paste 1 teaspoon
Salt to Taste
3. For green Khandvi
Oil 2 tablespoons,
Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon,
Ginger paste 1 teaspoon
Green chilli paste 1 teaspoon
Spinach pest 1/2 cup
Salt to taste
Method:
1. Combine the rice flour, ginger-green chilli paste, rock salt, curds and 1½ cups of water together in a deep non-stick pan and mix well, taking care no lump remains.
2. Cook on a slow flame, while stirring continuously, till the mixture becomes thick (approx. 8 to 10 minutes).
3. Spread a spoonful of the batter on the reverse side of a greased thali and wait for a few seconds and try to roll up. If it doesn’t then cook for few more minutes and try once more to roll up.
4. Divide the batter into 3 equal portions.
5. Spread each portion on the reverse side of 2 greased thalis (approximately 10" in diameter) evenly to make a thin uniform layer using a spatula while the mixture is still hot.
6. When cool, make cuts at a distance of 1½” to 2” lengthwise on each thali lengthwise and roll it up each gently. Place the Khandvi on a serving plate.
7. For the tempering, heat the oil in a small non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.
8. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds and curry leaves and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.
9. Pour the tempering over the Khandvi.
10. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with green chutney and peanut curd chutney.