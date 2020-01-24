This Republic Day, try this recipe by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef - Khandani Rajdhani.

Tiranga Khandvi

Ingredients:

3 Cup Rice Flour

2tsp Ginger –Green chilli Paste

Salt to Taste

1/2 cup curd

¼ tsp oil for Greasing,

1tbsp oil for Tadka

½ Tbsp Cumin Seeds

1/2 tsp Sesame Seeds (oil)

6 Curry Leaves

For The Garnish:

2 tbsp finely Coriander leaves

2 tbsp freshly Grated Coconut

Method:

1. For Orange Khandvi

2tbs oil

Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon

Ginger paste 1 teaspoon,

Tomato Kashmiri chilli puree 1/4 cup

Turmeric powder 1/2 tea spoon

Red chilli powder 1/2 tea spoon

Red chilli paste 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

2. For White Khandvi:

Combine the rice flour

Oil 2 tablespoons,

Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon,

Ginger paste 1 teaspoon

Salt to Taste

3. For green Khandvi

Oil 2 tablespoons,

Cumin seeds 1/4 teaspoon,

Ginger paste 1 teaspoon

Green chilli paste 1 teaspoon

Spinach pest 1/2 cup

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Combine the rice flour, ginger-green chilli paste, rock salt, curds and 1½ cups of water together in a deep non-stick pan and mix well, taking care no lump remains.

2. Cook on a slow flame, while stirring continuously, till the mixture becomes thick (approx. 8 to 10 minutes).

3. Spread a spoonful of the batter on the reverse side of a greased thali and wait for a few seconds and try to roll up. If it doesn’t then cook for few more minutes and try once more to roll up.

4. Divide the batter into 3 equal portions.

5. Spread each portion on the reverse side of 2 greased thalis (approximately 10" in diameter) evenly to make a thin uniform layer using a spatula while the mixture is still hot.

6. When cool, make cuts at a distance of 1½” to 2” lengthwise on each thali lengthwise and roll it up each gently. Place the Khandvi on a serving plate.

7. For the tempering, heat the oil in a small non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.

8. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds and curry leaves and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.

9. Pour the tempering over the Khandvi.

10. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with green chutney and peanut curd chutney.