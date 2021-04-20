Recipe: Three refreshing summer coolers you can blend in under 10 minutes
Ginger apple beetroot celery juice
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
Apple, diced
Beetroot, diced
Carrot, diced
Ginger, sliced
Lemon
Celery, chopped 3-4 inches + garnish
Water
Method
- Take a grinder jar, add apple, beetroot, carrot, ginger, celery, some ice and water in it.
- Squeeze a lemon in the jar and grind well.
- Strain the mixture in a bowl.
- Serve it in glasses and add celery sticks on it for garnishing.
Lemongrass coconut pepper lassi
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 2-3 people
Ingredients
Lemongrass 2-3 stalks (peeled, chopped into large pieces and bruised)
Sugar 4 tbsp
Coconut Cream 4 tbsp
Curd
Crushed Black Pepper ½ tsp
Lemon
Green Coconut with Cream 1
Ice as required
Salt to taste
Method
- Put 2-3 stalks of lemongrass in mixer jar. Add 2tbsp curd and 4 tbsp sugar and put some ice (as required).
- Grind all the ingredients in mixer and blend until the lemongrass grinds to a paste.
- Now add remaining curd, crushed black pepper, salt, lemon juice and coconut cream.
- Pour one green coconut water and cream from the shell in the mixer jar.
- Blend until the mixture is smooth.
- Strain and serve chilled in bottles/glass or in the coconut shell itself.
Spicy watermelon & guava mocktail
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 2 people
Ingredients
Watermelon, cubes 250-300 gms
Guava Juice 1 cup
Mint Leaves 10-12
Sugar 1 tbsp
Black salt ½ tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Red chilli powder ½ tsp
Green chillies 2
Lemon 2
Ice cubes 10-12
Method
1. Take a grinder jar, add watermelon, guava juice, mint leaves, sugar, black salt, salt, red chilli powder, and green chillies (break them in halves) in the jar.
2. Squeeze a lemon and add few ice cubes in. Now, grind well.
3. Take a plate and pour some salt and red chili powder over it and mix them. Cut two wedges of lemon for garnish and slit the lemon wedges.
4. Take glasses, rub the rest of the lemon on the rim of the glasses and coat the rim with salt and chili powder mixture. (Chili-Salt rim)
5. Pour the mixture into the glasses and serve.
6. Garnish with lemon wedges.
Shared by Tata Sky Cooking expert Chef Harpal Singh.