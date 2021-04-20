Ginger apple beetroot celery juice

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

Apple, diced 1 (big)

Beetroot, diced 1 (big)

Carrot, diced 1 (big)

Ginger, sliced 1 inch

Lemon 1

Celery, chopped 3-4 inches + garnish

Water 1 cup

Method

Take a grinder jar, add apple, beetroot, carrot, ginger, celery, some ice and water in it. Squeeze a lemon in the jar and grind well. Strain the mixture in a bowl. Serve it in glasses and add celery sticks on it for garnishing.

Lemongrass coconut pepper lassi



Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves 2-3 people

Ingredients

Lemongrass 2-3 stalks (peeled, chopped into large pieces and bruised)

Sugar 4 tbsp

Coconut Cream 4 tbsp

Curd 1 cup

Crushed Black Pepper ½ tsp

Lemon 1

Green Coconut with Cream 1

Ice as required

Salt to taste

Method

Put 2-3 stalks of lemongrass in mixer jar. Add 2tbsp curd and 4 tbsp sugar and put some ice (as required). Grind all the ingredients in mixer and blend until the lemongrass grinds to a paste. Now add remaining curd, crushed black pepper, salt, lemon juice and coconut cream. Pour one green coconut water and cream from the shell in the mixer jar. Blend until the mixture is smooth. Strain and serve chilled in bottles/glass or in the coconut shell itself.

Spicy watermelon & guava mocktail

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves 2 people



Ingredients

Watermelon, cubes 250-300 gms

Guava Juice 1 cup

Mint Leaves 10-12

Sugar 1 tbsp

Black salt ½ tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Red chilli powder ½ tsp

Green chillies 2

Lemon 2

Ice cubes 10-12

Method

1. Take a grinder jar, add watermelon, guava juice, mint leaves, sugar, black salt, salt, red chilli powder, and green chillies (break them in halves) in the jar.

2. Squeeze a lemon and add few ice cubes in. Now, grind well.

3. Take a plate and pour some salt and red chili powder over it and mix them. Cut two wedges of lemon for garnish and slit the lemon wedges.

4. Take glasses, rub the rest of the lemon on the rim of the glasses and coat the rim with salt and chili powder mixture. (Chili-Salt rim)

5. Pour the mixture into the glasses and serve.

6. Garnish with lemon wedges.

Shared by Tata Sky Cooking expert Chef Harpal Singh.