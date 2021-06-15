Off late, Granola has been a popular choice for breakfast, especially for those who are looking for healthy options. There are plenty of ways to make Granola with nuts and rice and you can also make them into snack bars to make it easier to portion out and pack. There are also many ways to enjoy it – sprinkle a little yogurt, milk or ice cream – it will make for a nourishing meal for the day. Moreover, Granola has several health benefits such as reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, improves gut health, and it provides many antioxidants. You can use number of ingredients to make your own granola. Here is one easy to make Granola recipe by Neha Ahuja, Founder of Kaashi Wellness.

Homemade healthy Granola

Ingredients:

Oats 200gms

Raisins 50 gms

Almonds 50 gms

Pistachios 50 gms

Sunflower Seeds 50 gms

Vanila/Elaichi Powder 15 gms

Jaggery powder/Cane Sugar 100gms

Method:

Roast the oats at 150 degrees in the oven for 60 minutes so it becomes crunchy and appropriate for storage. Don’t forget to add salt before baking. After 60 minutes in the oven, keep it aside. Take all the other ingredients and roast in the oven for 40 minutes at 120 degrees. Once both the batches cool, mix it well and add 100 gms Jaggery Powder or Cane Sugar to the mixture. Make sure to store it in an airtight container and enjoy the home made granola every day.

Benefits:

Oats are High in fibre

Almonds and Pistachio are rich in calcium and protein

Jaggery is rich in iron content

Granolas keeps you full for a longer time hence one doesn't indulge in junk food between meals till lunch.