On World Gin Day try these recipes to spice up your weekend. The drinks include – Gangs of Wassepur, Genda Phool, GIN-NIE in a bottle, Aaj pink hai pani pani and Pudin hara Ginito. So what are you waiting for? Celebrate International Gin Day with these Bollywood style cocktails by Mixologist Sonali Mullick of Hitchki .

PUDIN HARA GINITO – AB SAFAR HOGA AUR BHI SUHANA

Gin + Kala Namak + Lemon + Pet ka Fire Brigade

Ingredients:

60 ml Gin

3 Drops Pudin Hara Liquid

2 gm Black Salt

1 gm Salt

15 Mint Sprigs

4 Lime Wedges

20 ml Sugar Syrup

60 ml Soda

60 ml Sprite

100 gms Ice

Method:

Muddle, Shake and serve topped with Soda / Sprite

Glass and Garnish:

Pilsner Glass;

Dehydrated Lime Wheel and Pudin Hara Pearls

GANGS OF WASSEYPUR

Gin + Bloodbath + Vapours and Beta Tumse Na Ho Paayega

Ingredient:

120 ml Gin

60 ml Rose Syrup

25 ml Lime Juice

30 gm Ginger

250 gms Dry Ice

200 gms Ice

For Foam:

2 gm Texturas Lecite

30 ml Rose Syrup

240 ml Water

Method:

Muddle and Shake and top with foam

Glass and Garnish:

Base with Dry Ice

AAJ PINK HAI PANI..PANI

Gin + Kaffir Lime + Honey Singh + Pho2 Meri Kheech

Ingredients:

60 ml Gin

4 Kaffir Leaves

15 ml Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar Syrup

20 ml Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

100 gms Ice

Method:

Muddle and shake and strain in glass. Float Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Glass and Garnish:

Coupe Glass; Dehydrated Orange Wheel clipped with Kaffir Leaves

GIN-NIE IN A BOTTLE

Cooked Cocktail - Roasted Dill + Gin

Ingredients:

90 ml Gin

20 ml Sugar Syrup

20 ml Lime Juice

20 gms Dill Leaves

2 mg Mace

10 Malta Orange Slices

10 Pineapple Slices

25 ml Cantaloupe Syrup

100 gms Ice

Method:

Take pan and heat. Add dill leaves, mace and gin, flame it and then add pineapple juice. Now pour the mixture in a cocktail shaker, add cantaloupe syrup, lime juice, sugar syrup and shake well with ice. Double strain the mixture in a 180 ml bottle. Take fish bowl glass with ice, orange slice, pineapple slice and dill leaves. Tilt the 180 ml bottle upside down inside the fish bowl glass.

Glass and Garnish:

Fish bowl glass

180 ml bottle

Pineapple slice

Orange slice

Dill Leaves

GENDA PHOOL

Marigold + Gin + Sweet-Sour Mix

Ingredient:

60 ml Gin

6 pieces Orange Marigold Flower

15 ml Lime Juice

20 ml Sugar Syrup

100 gms Ice

Method:

Muddle Marigold in a shaker vigorously, add all ingredients and shake well, double strain in glass with Ice, and garnish with Marigold flower

Glass and Garnish:

Martini or Hurricane Glass;

Marigold Flower