International Gin Day: Whip up these five Bollywood-inspired Gin cocktails
On World Gin Day try these recipes to spice up your weekend. The drinks include – Gangs of Wassepur, Genda Phool, GIN-NIE in a bottle, Aaj pink hai pani pani and Pudin hara Ginito. So what are you waiting for? Celebrate International Gin Day with these Bollywood style cocktails by Mixologist Sonali Mullick of Hitchki .
PUDIN HARA GINITO – AB SAFAR HOGA AUR BHI SUHANA
Gin + Kala Namak + Lemon + Pet ka Fire Brigade
Ingredients:
60 ml Gin
3 Drops Pudin Hara Liquid
2 gm Black Salt
1 gm Salt
15 Mint Sprigs
4 Lime Wedges
20 ml Sugar Syrup
60 ml Soda
60 ml Sprite
100 gms Ice
Method:
Muddle, Shake and serve topped with Soda / Sprite
Glass and Garnish:
Pilsner Glass;
Dehydrated Lime Wheel and Pudin Hara Pearls
GANGS OF WASSEYPUR
Gin + Bloodbath + Vapours and Beta Tumse Na Ho Paayega
Ingredient:
120 ml Gin
60 ml Rose Syrup
25 ml Lime Juice
30 gm Ginger
250 gms Dry Ice
200 gms Ice
For Foam:
2 gm Texturas Lecite
30 ml Rose Syrup
240 ml Water
Method:
Muddle and Shake and top with foam
Glass and Garnish:
Base with Dry Ice
AAJ PINK HAI PANI..PANI
Gin + Kaffir Lime + Honey Singh + Pho2 Meri Kheech
Ingredients:
60 ml Gin
4 Kaffir Leaves
15 ml Lime Juice
15 ml Sugar Syrup
20 ml Butterfly Pea Flower Tea
100 gms Ice
Method:
Muddle and shake and strain in glass. Float Butterfly Pea Flower Tea
Glass and Garnish:
Coupe Glass; Dehydrated Orange Wheel clipped with Kaffir Leaves
GIN-NIE IN A BOTTLE
Cooked Cocktail - Roasted Dill + Gin
Ingredients:
90 ml Gin
20 ml Sugar Syrup
20 ml Lime Juice
20 gms Dill Leaves
2 mg Mace
10 Malta Orange Slices
10 Pineapple Slices
25 ml Cantaloupe Syrup
100 gms Ice
Method:
Take pan and heat. Add dill leaves, mace and gin, flame it and then add pineapple juice. Now pour the mixture in a cocktail shaker, add cantaloupe syrup, lime juice, sugar syrup and shake well with ice. Double strain the mixture in a 180 ml bottle. Take fish bowl glass with ice, orange slice, pineapple slice and dill leaves. Tilt the 180 ml bottle upside down inside the fish bowl glass.
Glass and Garnish:
Fish bowl glass
180 ml bottle
Pineapple slice
Orange slice
Dill Leaves
GENDA PHOOL
Marigold + Gin + Sweet-Sour Mix
Ingredient:
60 ml Gin
6 pieces Orange Marigold Flower
15 ml Lime Juice
20 ml Sugar Syrup
100 gms Ice
Method:
Muddle Marigold in a shaker vigorously, add all ingredients and shake well, double strain in glass with Ice, and garnish with Marigold flower
Glass and Garnish:
Martini or Hurricane Glass;
Marigold Flower