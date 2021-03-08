This International Women’s Day treat all the important women in your life with these amazing recipes by Marriott International. Chef Berezida Gandhi, The St Regis Mumbai and Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats at Westin Pune Koregaon Park bring to you delightful main-course and dessert options to make your day fun and fabulous!

Wild mushroom risotto

Ingredients

250 gm Mixed wild mushroom

8 tbsp butter

2 small shallots, minced

4 Garlic cloves, minced

2 fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper

3/4 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp Lemon juice

5 cups chicken stock (or vegetable)

1 1/2 Arborio rice

1 cup Heavy cream

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley minced, optional



Preparation

Warm broth over low heat in a small saucepan.

In a heavy skillet melt half of the butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and shallots and saute until tender, about 8 minutes. Add garlic, thyme sprigs, salt and pepper and stir for an additional minute. Remove mushroom mixture from pan and set aside.

Add remaining butter to pan over medium heat. Once melted, add rice and stir until rice begins to look translucent, 3-4 minutes.

Add ¾ cup dry white wine and lemon juice and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until liquid is absorbed. Add mushroom stock or 1 cup of vegetable broth and stir until almost all broth is absorbed. Continuing adding broth 1 cup at a time and stir until liquid is almost absorbed. (This step takes 20-25 minutes.)

Add mushrooms mixture into the rice and stir to combine. Gently stir in heavy cream and parmesan cheese and cook for an additional 5 min on low heat. Risotto should be creamy, but firm to the bite. Transfer risotto to a serving bowl and top with freshly ground pepper, shaved parmesan and fresh parsley.

Soft centred cookie

Ingredients

Cookie

Dark Chocolate (Callebaut 54.5% ) – 150gm

Butter – 130gm

Sugar – 130gm

Eggs – 115gm

T-45 flour – 155gm

Cocoa Powder – 40gm

Baking Powder – 4gm

Chocolate Chips – 450gm

Toasted Pecan nuts – 30gm



Salted Caramel Ganache

Castor Sugar – 125gm

Honey – 25gm

Heavy Cream – 85gm

Butter – 13gm

Milk Chocolate (Callebaut 33.6%) – 100gm

Maldon Sea Salt - 5gm



Accompaniments & Garnish

Pecan nut Dark Chocolate Ganache – 30gm

Chocolate Disc – 1

Preparation

Step 1 (Salted Caramel Ganache)

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add the sugar. Allow the sugar to come to a light amber colour without stirring.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the honey. Stir constantly until combined and the bubbling has stopped.

Place back on the heat, and keep stirring until the mixture becomes a deep, rich amber colour.

Remove from the heat and gradually add in the butter. Then pour in the heavy cream, stirring constantly until combined.

Pour the caramel over the milk chocolate and blend it. Add in the salt and mix well.

Pour the mixture into 5” round mould and freeze.



Step 2 (Chocolate cookie)

Preheat oven to 150°C.

In a bowl, cream together the butter and sugar, for about 3-4 minutes until smooth.

Add in the eggs one at a time.

Pour in the melted Dark Chocolate.

Fold in the T-45 flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, toasted Pecan nuts and Chocolate chips and mix until a nice dough is formed.

Rest the dough



Step 3 (Assembly)

Roll the dough to 1cm thickness. Cut the dough into two discs of 8” each.

Take an 8” ring. Place one disc of the cookie dough.

On top of the disc in the center place the caramel ganache and on top of it place another cookie dough disc.

Seal the edge of the cookies by pressing the edges down with your fingertips.

Place it in the oven and bake it for 20-25 minutes.

Let the cookie cool down.

Pipe the pecan nut ganache.

Garnish with BFF Chocolate disc

Focaccia

Ingredients

Foccaccia

T-65 Flour - 200gm

Gluten - 6gm

Improver - 3gm

Yeast - 4gm

Water - 120gm

Salt - 5gm

Olive oil - 10gm

Herbs - 2gm



Toppings

Sautéed onion - 50gm

Rock Salt - 2gm

Herbs - 2gm

Olives - 20gm



Preparation

Step 1 (Focaccia)

Make a dough by mixing the T-65 flour, gluten, improver and yeast with water.

Knead till you get a smooth window pane and add salt.

Add olive oil and knead the dough till mixed well.

Add herbs.

Make a smooth ball of the dough and place it on a tray greased with oil.

Cover with cling wrap and place in the proofer to proof for 30-40 minutes.



Step 2 (Shaping and baking)

Once proofed, gently knock down the dough and flatten it with fingers dipped in olive oil.

Top with sautéed onions, herbs, olives and rock salt and transfer the tray to the proofer again.

Once fully proofed, press the toppings lightly so that it doesn't fall off. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C for 30-35 minutes till golden brown on top.

Brush with olive oil once done.



Sali Par Eddu

Ladi Pav

Ingredients

1¼ cup milk, warm

2 tsp sugar

7 grams dry yeast

3 cup (450 grams) maida / plain flour

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp butter, softened



Preparation

Firstly, in a bowl activate the yeast by combining 1 cup milk, 2 tsp sugar and 7 grams dry yeast.

Add 3 cup maida and ½ tsp salt.

Knead until the dough turns soft.

Further, add 2 tbsp butter and knead the dough.

Cover with cling wrap or cloth and rest for 2 hours in a warm place.

Further, punch the dough and knead it slightly to remove air incorporated.

Place the balls into a greased tray. place them leaving equal space in between.

Brush the dough with milk without damaging the balls.

Cover with cling wrap and allow to rest for 20 minutes or until the dough reaches the brim of the tray.

Preheat and bake at 180-degree celsius for 20 minutes, or until the pav turns golden brown from top.

Once the pav is out of the oven, rub with butter to get a shiny look.

also, cover with a wet cloth to get a super soft cloth and allow to cool completely.

Enjoy ladi pav in preparing pav bhaji.



Sali Par Eddu

Ingredients

3 cups Potato (aloo), julienned to straws

2 Whole egg

1 Tomato (finely chopped)

1 Onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons Coriander (Dhania) leaves, chopped

Salt

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder, freshly crushed

1 tablespoon ghee



Preparation

· In a kadai, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden. Strain on a kitchen towel and keep aside. You can also air fry them in an air fryer alternatively, for a healthier option.

· Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped tomatoes and the potato straws and spread to make a thick bed. Press gently with a spatula to get a thick even layer.

· Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes. Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.

· Cook on low flame till the egg whites are fully cooked or you can keep the eggs runny also, depending on your preference. Once done turn off heat and serve.

· Serve Sali Par Eedu