Holi treats are incomplete without traditional decadent desserts like malpua and gujiya. While there's no denying that classic is classic, experimenting with traditional flavours has its own rewards. So this Holi give your traditional sweetmeats a chocolatey twist. Here are a few recipes.

Apple pie Gujiya

Ingredients

For the dough

1 cup refined flour

A Pinch of Salt

1½ tbsp ghee

For apple pie Stuffing

1 tbsp butter

2 apples, chopped

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp roasted almonds, chopped

3 tbsp Hershey’S Caramel Flavoured Syrup

Other ingredients

Oil to deep fry

Process:-

For Apple Pie Stuffing

In a pan add butter and heat it. Add chopped apples and sauté

Now add cinnamon powder, apple cider vinegar, almonds, HERSHEY’S Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix until thick

Remove and cool it

For The Dough

Add refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Rub and mix together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs

Add a little water or as required and knead a stiff but smooth dough. Cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside to rest for 15 minutes

For Gujiya

Take a small portion of dough and roll it out. Keep the filling in the centre then fold it and give it a gujiya shape

Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown.

Hershey’s Choco Carrot Gujiya

Ingredients

For the dough

1 cup refined flour

A Pinch of Salt

1½ tbsp ghee

For Gajar Halwa Stuffing

1 tbsp Ghee

1 Cups Carrot/ Lal Gajar, grated

1 Cups Milk

2 tbsp Khoya, crumbled

¼ Cup Sugar

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp mix nuts, chopped (cashew nuts, raisins, almonds)

¼ cup Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

Other ingredients

Oil to deep fry

Process:

For Gajar Halwa

Heat ghee in a kadai. Add grated carrot and cook till they are wilt and soft

Add milk and cook on slow flame till all the milk is evaporated while stirring continuously

Now add khoya, sugar, HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup, mix nuts and cardamom powder, mix well

Further cook for 4-5mins more. Turn off the flame

Chill in refrigerator for later use

For The Dough

Add refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Rub and mix together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Add a little water or as required and knead a stiff dough but a smooth dough. Cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside to rest for 15 minutes.

For Gujiya

Take a small portion of dough and roll it out keep it filling in the center then fold it and give it a gujiya shape.

Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown.



Warm Yum Malpua

Ingredients

Pineapple (thinly sliced)-1 medium

Refine flour – ½ cup

HERSHEY’S Cocoa Powder – ¼ cup

Milk – ½ cup

Sugar – ½ cup

Saffron – 2 or 3 strands

Cinnamon – 1 stick

Oil – for frying

Process:

Prepare a batter by mixing refine flour, Hershey's Cocoa Powder and milk.

In parallel, heat oil in a pan and dip the pineapple slices in prepared batter. Coat the slices evenly and fry them.

Fry both the sides on medium flame, until it becomes golden brown in colour and crispy in texture

For sugar syrup

Add sugar, cinnamon stick, saffron strands and water in a frying pan and cook for 5- 6 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely and the texture achieves syrupy consistency

Take off hot malpuas from the frying pan and drop them in the sugar syrup. Allow the malpua to soak for 2 minutes

Drain the malpuas from syrup and serve hot

Chocolaty Lassi

Ingredients

1 cup Ice cube

200 gm chilled thick yogurt

100 gm HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

1 pinch salt

2 tbsp water (if required)

8-9 almonds sliced roasted

Process:

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and add water to adjust the consistency

Pour into a tall glass and garnish with almonds, serve chilled

Shrikhand with Caramel flavour

Ingredients

For Shrikhand

1 cup hung curd

¼ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp black pepper crushed

¼ cup Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup

In a bowl add hung curd, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, black pepper, Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix it using a whisk in a proper thick mixture

Process: