Recipes: Give your Holi spread a chocolatey spin this year
Holi treats are incomplete without traditional decadent desserts like malpua and gujiya. While there's no denying that classic is classic, experimenting with traditional flavours has its own rewards. So this Holi give your traditional sweetmeats a chocolatey twist. Here are a few recipes.
Apple pie Gujiya
Ingredients
For the dough
1 cup refined flour
A Pinch of Salt
1½ tbsp ghee
For apple pie Stuffing
1 tbsp butter
2 apples, chopped
1 tsp cinnamon powder
½ tsp apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp roasted almonds, chopped
3 tbsp Hershey’S Caramel Flavoured Syrup
Other ingredients
Oil to deep fry
Process:-
For Apple Pie Stuffing
- In a pan add butter and heat it. Add chopped apples and sauté
- Now add cinnamon powder, apple cider vinegar, almonds, HERSHEY’S Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix until thick
- Remove and cool it
For The Dough
- Add refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Rub and mix together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs
- Add a little water or as required and knead a stiff but smooth dough. Cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside to rest for 15 minutes
For Gujiya
- Take a small portion of dough and roll it out. Keep the filling in the centre then fold it and give it a gujiya shape
- Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown.
Hershey’s Choco Carrot Gujiya
Ingredients
For the dough
1 cup refined flour
A Pinch of Salt
1½ tbsp ghee
For Gajar Halwa Stuffing
1 tbsp Ghee
1 Cups Carrot/ Lal Gajar, grated
1 Cups Milk
2 tbsp Khoya, crumbled
¼ Cup Sugar
¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
2 tbsp mix nuts, chopped (cashew nuts, raisins, almonds)
¼ cup Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup
Other ingredients
- Oil to deep fry
Process:
For Gajar Halwa
- Heat ghee in a kadai. Add grated carrot and cook till they are wilt and soft
- Add milk and cook on slow flame till all the milk is evaporated while stirring continuously
- Now add khoya, sugar, HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup, mix nuts and cardamom powder, mix well
- Further cook for 4-5mins more. Turn off the flame
- Chill in refrigerator for later use
For The Dough
- Add refined flour, salt and ghee in a bowl. Rub and mix together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs.
- Add a little water or as required and knead a stiff dough but a smooth dough. Cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside to rest for 15 minutes.
For Gujiya
- Take a small portion of dough and roll it out keep it filling in the center then fold it and give it a gujiya shape.
- Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown.
Warm Yum Malpua
Ingredients
Pineapple (thinly sliced)-1 medium
Refine flour – ½ cup
HERSHEY’S Cocoa Powder – ¼ cup
Milk – ½ cup
Sugar – ½ cup
Saffron – 2 or 3 strands
Cinnamon – 1 stick
Oil – for frying
Process:
- Prepare a batter by mixing refine flour, Hershey's Cocoa Powder and milk.
- In parallel, heat oil in a pan and dip the pineapple slices in prepared batter. Coat the slices evenly and fry them.
- Fry both the sides on medium flame, until it becomes golden brown in colour and crispy in texture
For sugar syrup
- Add sugar, cinnamon stick, saffron strands and water in a frying pan and cook for 5- 6 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely and the texture achieves syrupy consistency
- Take off hot malpuas from the frying pan and drop them in the sugar syrup. Allow the malpua to soak for 2 minutes
- Drain the malpuas from syrup and serve hot
Chocolaty Lassi
Ingredients
1 cup Ice cube
200 gm chilled thick yogurt
100 gm HERSHEY'S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup
1 pinch salt
2 tbsp water (if required)
8-9 almonds sliced roasted
Process:
- Mix all the ingredients in a blender and add water to adjust the consistency
- Pour into a tall glass and garnish with almonds, serve chilled
Shrikhand with Caramel flavour
Ingredients
For Shrikhand
1 cup hung curd
¼ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp cardamom powder
1 tsp black pepper crushed
¼ cup Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup
In a bowl add hung curd, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, black pepper, Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix it using a whisk in a proper thick mixture
Process:
- Refrigerate if required