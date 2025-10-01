Experts stress that H3N2 isn’t just another seasonal bug

The monsoon, with its beautiful rains, also tends to bring a wave of seasonal illnesses. This year, the spotlight is on the H3N2 flu, which has been affecting people across states. This strain of influenza spreads quickly and can hit vulnerable groups particularly hard. With the weather swinging between heat and sudden cool spells, cases are on the rise nationwide, and doctors are urging everyone to stay alert.

H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus

To understand H3N2 flu, Dr Venkat Nani B, consultant general medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills explains, “H3N2 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus. It spreads mainly from person to person through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Close contact, crowded places, and poor hygiene make it easier for the virus to spread. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity are most at risk of severe infection.”

Adding to this, Dr K Seshi Kiran, senior consultant general physician at Yashoda Hospitals, warns that H3N2 isn’t just a passing seasonal bug. “It can cause moderate to severe respiratory illness, especially in children, the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, or people with long-term health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or asthma.”

According to Dr Seshi, the flu often comes on suddenly. “Unlike a common cold, it often strikes with a high fever, chills, body aches, a persistent cough, sore throat, and exhaustion. In children, it may sometimes trigger diarrhea or vomiting. Since it spreads through droplets, we need to be extra cautious during seasonal outbreaks.”

Dr Venkat points out that symptoms can easily be confused with seasonal flu or even COVID-19. “The most common complaints are high fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, fatigue, and sometimes nausea. In severe cases, people may develop breathing difficulties and need hospitalisation. A cough that lingers beyond three days or a fever that won’t settle should never be ignored.”

Because H3N2 is caused by a virus, antibiotics don’t work against it. “Treatment is mostly supportive — rest, fluids, and simple medicines to ease fever, cough, or congestion,” says

Dr Venkat, adding, “In some cases, especially for vulnerable patients, doctors may prescribe antiviral drugs. But people should avoid self-medication. Misusing antibiotics can do more harm than good.”

Most patients recover well at home, assures Dr Seshi, saying, “Plenty of rest, hydration, and the right medicines usually work. If antivirals are started within 48 hours, they can shorten the illness in high-risk patients. But if symptoms worsen — like pneumonia or breathing problems — hospital care may be needed.”

Both doctors agree that prevention is far better than cure. “Simple habits like washing hands often, wearing a mask in crowded places, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying home when unwell can go a long way in protecting yourself and others,” suggests Dr Venkat.

Meanwhile, Dr Seshi adds, “Annual flu vaccination is one of the best defenses. It’s updated every year to match circulating strains. Alongside vaccination, good hygiene — cleaning frequently touched surfaces, using sanitisers, and avoiding contact with sick individuals — makes a big difference.”

Good food is just as important as good medicine. “Hydration and a balanced diet really support recovery,” highlights Dr Seshi, adding, “Stick to light, nourishing foods — green vegetables, vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges and guava, khichdi, yogurt, soups, and broths. Warm drinks and herbal teas help ease congestion and soothe the throat. Avoid heavy, oily, and junk foods so the body can focus on fighting the infection.”

Both experts emphasise the importance of vigilance. “Pay attention to warning signs like chest pain, breathing trouble, high fever that won’t settle, or increasing weakness,” says Dr Seshi. “See a doctor early — timely care can prevent complications,” he further adds.

In short, the H3N2 flu may be making the rounds this season, but with awareness, prevention, and prompt medical attention, most people can recover smoothly. A little caution, a healthy routine, and care for each other can go a long way in keeping families safe this monsoon.

— Story by Vennapusala Ramya