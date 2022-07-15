Trina Saha shares her fitness fundas and skin care routine

Trina Saha etched her mark on television with the bubbly and vibrant portrayal of Gungun and has now made a special place for herself in people’s hearts as Brishti in Arjunn Dutta’s Shrimati. Upfront and honest Brishti roots for her sister-in-law Shrimati portrayed by Swastika Mukherjee and stands for women empowerment in its true sense. The other side of Brishti is however a health freak. Curious about Trina’s fitness routine off the reels, we spoke to her about her idea of fitness and the importance of being at peace. The actor will soon be taking it to the big screen as a lead, and harbours a wish of stepping into the shoes of a negative character.

To begin with, how similar is Brishti and Trina?

Trina and Brishti are actually quite similar as both believe in the power of truth and honesty. As a person I also believe it is extremely important to prioritise self-love. As an individual you have to love and appreciate yourself first, only then it will reflect on your inter- personal relationships.

Trina as Brishti in Shrimati

What is your idea of fitness?

I don’t think health consciousness is only about being fat or thin. Instead, staying fit and having a strong immunity is more important in today’s date. Only the basics like staying hydrated, eating healthy, avoiding junk food, sleeping well and exercising regularly can do wonders to your body. I believe if you stay healthy physically and mentally, you can keep your family healthy as well.

Do you consider yourself a gym- freak?

I hate gymming to be honest, but I have grown to realise I should do it. Things change a lot as we age, especially for women and it is important to invest atleast half an hour every day to exercise with any form you like. This applies to people of every age, be it young adults, us or our parents.

Trina with Swastika Mukherjee and Kheya in Shrimati

A tip from your diet routine that you wish to share with everyone?

I have sensitive skin, hence I have to be wary of everything I consume. My diet is pretty simple and mostly consists of home- cooked food. There’s an immunity boosting shot that I have been taking for the past six months and it has worked like a blessing on my skin and digestive system. I take a shot of raw Haldi every morning with lukewarm water and follow it up with a few soaked almonds.

Do you wish to focus on just films at the moment or continue with television simultaneously?

Well, I wish to focus on acting be it on television or films. Television is and will remain my first love as I am sitting for this interview today because of how television has shaped me, and I was selected for Shrimati for my television success as well. However, every actor wishes to explore more roles and reach out to more people and that is the reason I want to work in films and web as well. I have worked in an upcoming series for Anjan Dutta and have a few films down my pipeline.