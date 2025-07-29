Heterofatalism and the burden of loving men

Someone once commented under a reel about a straight relationship, 'Being in a straight relationship is self-harm at this point.' Many liked the comment, but why the extrapolative sentiment? Chances are, you’ve felt it too, even if you didn’t have the word for it. Enter heterofatalism.

Heterofatalism describes the resigned belief that heterosexual relationships are emotionally unfulfilling

In 2019, writer and researcher Asa Seresin coined the term "heteropessimism" to name the growing sentiment that straight relationships are inherently disappointing.

But now, mid-20s cultural commentary has only raised more attention to the concept which has evolved into something even more stark: heterofatalism.

It is a belief that relationships are like prison cells. Many straight women, even some straight men, are getting the sense that straight culture is emotionally bankrupt, but still necessary to participate in. After all, sexuality is not a choice.