Dr Gowri Kulkarni helps in fixing your erratic sleeping pattern
“Last month #cantsleep was trending on twitter,” remarks Dr Gowri Kulkarni, a specialist in family medicine and adult psychological issues. Bengaluru-based
Here, the head of Medical Operations, DocsApp (a 24x7 online doctor consultation platform) Kulkarni offers us seven hacks to fix our sleeping pattern and beat insomnia during the lockdown.
- Create a new quarantine routine, something that you are comfortable with. Try and maintain some resemblance from the pre-quarantine days. Routine will be the starting point for engaging with your natural circadian rhythm.
- Try to wake up and go to bed around the same time. Avoid napping in the day.
- Eat healthy timely meals, shower and change out of your nightwear.
- Avoid consuming caffeine post noon as it is a known stimulant which can influence one’s sleep by keeping us awake.
- Exercise should be non-negotiable. Get yourself moving, you’ll feel better, think more clearly, and sleep more soundly. Amid social-distancing mandates, you might not be able to work out in your preferred way; however, you can exercise at home like doing yoga, dancing, and aerobics. Choose what works best for you.
- Stop reading the news at night. We’re living in the middle of a rapidly-evolving news story, but that doesn’t mean you need to be aware of what’s happening all of the time. Try and ensure that you have a corona-free period of at least an hour before bed.
- Distract yourself and give your mind and body a break. Try cooking something or reading your favourite book. The most important thing is to stop multiplying your fear.