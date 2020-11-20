Skin is the largest eliminatory or detoxification organ in our body and not just that it also acts as our first line of defense. There are three layers of skin that protect us from microbes entering in the body unless there is cut or lesion. Skin helps in temperature regulation, moisture retention so that we don’t get dehydrated, it also has sensory receptors on the surface, which helps in detecting pain by knowing the sensation of touch, heat and cold and pressure. This prepares our mind to stay away from danger. There are many other functions of skin and we have to keep it clean and detoxified all the time to boost our health. Below are few foods or remedies that you can follow on daily basis to improve skin health and detoxification:

 Fruits and vegetables usually have high moisture content, antioxidants as well as phytochemical that helps to hydrate the skin, reduce oxidative stress from body, flush out toxins and cleanse the skin well.

 Our very own winter food, the pumpkin, has high content of carotenoid that has a beneficial impact on skin appearance and perceived attractiveness, they do this by reducing skin cell damage

 Application or drinking of amla or aloe vera juice helps to detox body and treat skin conditions, giving you soft, supple and glowing skin.

 Foods containing omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, cod liver oil, flax seeds, walnuts and coconut hydrate the skin, as well as reduce inflammation. They are responsible for healthy cell membranes and the overall health of the various cells in the body.

 Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene help repair skin cells and slows down skin cancer cells. Also, being rich in Vitamin C, it helps in collagen formation.

 Saffron is the herb that is linked with cleansing all those organs that are associated with excretion. Saffron plays a role to cleanse the skin and keep it glowing.

Try and utilize the remedies above on daily basis to detox the body and last, but not the least, drinking adequate amounts of water. Though this cannot be categorized as a food or a remedy, it’s worth a mention, given how important water is in flushing out toxins from the body and keeping the skin glowing

and clear.

Photo courtesy: Holly Pezant on Unsplash