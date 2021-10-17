What are the physical benefits of standing?

Name of study: Association between standing and insulin sensitivity

By who and where: University of Finland, Turku Pet Centre, and UKK Institute, Finland

What does it say?

Standing more than sitting prevents chronic diseases.

It improves insulin function, which is a key hormone for energy, metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.

It increases alertness and helps burn calories. The chances of getting diabetes and heart problems reduce.

For: Be on your feet to stay fit

Dr HK Chopra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute, Delhi

Sitting for prolonged hours leads to a calorie pile-up. Just by standing more, you can burn a lot of it. Standing longer enhances insulin sensitivity and decreases the risk of coronary artery disease and diabetes. When there is insulin resistance, the cells of our body don't respond normally to the insulin hormone, and therefore, the glucose remains in the blood instead of going to the cells.

With more standing, there is an increase in blood sugar levels. It has been documented that standing leads to weight reduction, which in turn, assists in decreasing bad cholesterol, TG and sympathetic activity.

Against: You need a lot more

Manjunath Malige, Chief Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Standing is not a sufficient form of physical activity. The body’s metabolic rate depends on different factors, including a person’s genetic predisposition, diet, and lifestyle habits. Excessive amounts of fat in the body in diabetic individuals affect how insulin functions and, therefore, lead to insulin resistance.

This is why it is important for diabetic individuals to lead an active lifestyle and especially lose belly fat. A 70 kg person who stands for about an hour will burn about 160 calories, whereas they would burn about 120 calories for the same time spent sitting.