From men's fragrances to caramel-scented body wash, here are our list of top beauty and skincare picks

Caramel care

Vegan brand, Plum BodyLovin’ launched new products to their body wash and hand cream collection. Made with caramel extracts, the body wash has a sweet and salty scent, making it a great pick, if you are into creamy body washes. The hand cream, with a similar fragrance, has a non-greasy formula. Besides these, they also have a candle in the range. What better than a caramel-scented candle to light up one’s mood, eh? Rs 225 upwards. plumgoodness.com





Skin deep

Foxtale’s ultimate skincare gifting range ticks all the right boxes. The brand provides a four-minute skincare regime that will give your skin a great glow. The curated range includes products like a hydrating cleanser, vitamin C serum, ceramide moisturiser and sunscreen with SPF 50+ too. The products are designed to suit sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin. Rs 445 upwards. foxtale.in

No more acne

Skincare brand, Cetaphil, which is over 74 years old has launched skincare products for acne-prone skin. Named Cetaphil PRO Oil Control, the range comprises Cetaphil PRO Oil Control Foam Wash, Cetaphil PRO Oil Purifying Face Mask, and Cetaphil PRO Oil Control Moisturising Lotion with SPF 30. The latest edition controls oil and reduces shine on the face and helps with other acne issues. Rs 850 upwards. cetaphil.in

Hair talk

If you haven’t chosen what you might want to gift your mother this weekend, then check this out. Herbal and natural hair colour brand Indalo has curated an assortment of products. You can pick their banana and hibiscus shampoo and conditioner that is great for treating split ends. Or you can also purchase a white tea aloe vera hair care range that removes the excess oil from the scalp and hair follicles, nourishes the hair from within, and maintains oil levels. Rs 329 upwards. indalo.in

Caption

Summer perfect

Well-known menswear brand Snitch has launched an exclusive perfume collection for men. It offers five fragrances that perfectly resonate with a man’s personality or attitude. The brand includes scents such as intense woody and sweet (Wildfire), subtle citrus (Daydream), and fruity (Deepest Wish). What’s interesting about this set is that they are also perfumes made for summer. Rs 1,199 upwards. snitch.co.in