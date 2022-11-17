Learn more about aphasia, the physiological condition Bruce Willis was diagnosed with 

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis announced in March 2022 that he was suffering from a physiological condition called aphasia. Due to the illness, the star decided to step away from work and stay out of the limelight. Recently, his friend and popular American actor Sylvester Stallone shared an update on him, saying, “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado.”

Aphasia can be simply defined as a language disorder that is caused due to damage to a specific area in the brain that is responsible for the comprehension and expression of language. The condition slowly makes a person lose his ability to communicate with others. People with this condition find it difficult to speak or understand others' speaking.

Sources state that aphasia can occur after a person has suffered from a stroke or brain damage. It can also happen as a temporary effect of migraine. Mainly people in the middle to old age bracket are affected by this disease but it can also affect young folks. Reports add that the condition is treatable.

Some research studies state that some aphasia patients make a full recovery on their own. However, the condition usually persists to some extent in the majority of patients. Although some speech and language functions can frequently be recovered over time with treatments like speech therapy, many people still struggle with communication.

Aphasia is typically first detected by the doctor who is treating the patient's brain injury. The majority of people will have a Computed Tomography (CT) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to both confirm the occurrence of a brain injury and pinpoint its exact location. The doctor will typically assess the patient's comprehension and language skills by having them follow instructions, respond to questions, name objects, and carry on a conversation.

Both the aphasic individual and family members may find this to be challenging and frustrating at times. Family members must discover the most effective channels of communication with their loved ones. Often, speech therapists can assist with this.

Language and communication skills can continue to advance for many years, according to research, and they are occasionally accompanied by new activity in brain tissue close to the damaged area. The cause of the brain injury, the area of the brain that was damaged and the extent of that damage, as well as the person's age and health, are some of the variables that may affect the degree of improvement.